Moxy Hotels Channels Its Playful Spirit in China’s “Mountain City” with Opening of Moxy Chongqing

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, recently announced the opening of Moxy Chongqing, marking the brand’s debut in vibrant Chongqing. Staying true to the brand’s spirit, Moxy Chongqing introduces a new era of playful, social hospitality to the captivating Chongqing.

“We are delighted to celebrate the arrival of Moxy Hotels in Southwest China, following the brand’s entry to Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi’an and Qiandao Lake. Moxy Hotel is a distinct lifestyle brand and is a perfect fit for Chongqing, a city known for its unique architecture and vibrant nightlife,” said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President of Distinctive Select Brand Portfolio, Marriott International. “As we continue to grow Moxy portfolio in the Chinese market and connect with more guests on the road.”

Moxy Chongqing is ideally situated within 100-meter walking distance to the People’s Liberation Monument, which stands as one of Chongqing’s landmark buildings. The location provides convenient access to public transportation with three metro stations within walking distance. Guests can also be easily connected to iconic tourist attractions, including Bayi Food Street, the bustling night market serving local culinary delights; Hongya Cave, a must-visit fascinating architectural marvel. The hotel is around 18.5 kilometers away from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, providing easy access for guests.

The interior design of the hotel draws inspiration from Chongqing’s architectural style, a unique blend of modern high-rises and traditional stilted houses to create a playful experience. . The hotel has 360 sleek guest rooms that intermix edgy details with functionality and are cleverly designed to maximize the space. All guestrooms are equipped with peg walls, comfortable bedding, Moxy’s signature Stellar Works foldable desks and chairs, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, walk-in showers, as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, allowing guests to adapt the room to their needs.

Located on the 29th floor, Moxy Bar is an interactive communal hub that features intriguing decorations and ambient lighting. Upon arrival, guests are instantly welcomed into an immersive stay with check-in at Bar Moxy, complete with a complimentary “Got Moxy” cocktail. During the daytime, it serves as a lounge for dining, working, and connecting; at night, it transforms into a bustling space that rotates at a constant speed (90 minutes/circle), allowing guests to socialize over an array of drinks while enjoying stunning views of downtown. Adhering to the brand’s self-service concept, the dedicated “Moxy Pick-ups” offer guests a wide selection of grab-and-go snacks, fresh juices, coffee, wine and beer throughout the day.

Guests can re-energize at the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center decked out with a boxing bag, signature racing bike and other equipment. A signature Moxy amenity, the 24/7 ironing room allows guests to iron their outfits at any time before hitting the town.

“We are thrilled at the opening of the first Moxy hotel in Chongqing, known as China’s ‘Mountain City’. We also look forward to welcoming ‘Fun Hunters’ to enjoy an invigorating stay that comes with breathtaking city views,” said Huang Xiaoyi, General Manager of Moxy Hotel Chongqing. “At Moxy, our spirited Crew members will bring the brand’s playful spirit into life by thoughtfully crafting fun events for travelers and locals who like to socialize and meet new friends.”

For more information about Moxy Chongqing, upcoming events or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.marriott.com.cn/hotels/ckgox-moxy-chongqing/overview/.