The Runnymede on Thames, Set to Make Waves in Windsor

Warner Hotels, the UK’s leading provider of adult short break experiences, has announced an exciting array of activities available for 2024 at its newest unique destination, The Runnymede on Thames hotel.

Set to open this year as Warner Hotels’ flagship destination, guests can get out in the great outdoors by enjoying a first for the hotel brand – riverboat adventures, alongside a medley of open-air activities.

Nestled right on the banks of the river Thames, the hotel provides the perfect location to take to the water and see the sights of nearby Windsor at a leisurely pace. Whether guests plan to spend an entire day exploring the local area, or simply want to meander along the river, there are a variety of boats available to suit every outing. Local notable attractions along the riverbank include the historic Magna Carta, expansive parkland, the Runnymede Pleasure Ground, and the beauty of historic Windsor and its royal castle.

For those seeking an exhilarating outdoor activity, The Runnymede on Thames’ tennis courts offer a fantastic way to stay active. Guests can enjoy a match or practice their skills on one of the two well-maintained courts. For those who prefer a different kind of adventure, there are also options such as archery and laser clay pigeon shooting, ensuring a variety of exciting activities to choose from.

After a busy morning enjoying the variety of open-air activities on offer, guests can soak up the sunshine at the hotel’s famous outdoor pool – complete with luxury loungers for a day of pure bliss. Providing the ultimate relaxation, the hotel also provides complimentary access to its leisure facilities, complete with a sauna, steam room, indoor pool and infra-red cabin, as well as an extensive fitness centre.

Caroline Cromar, Chief Operating Officer at Warner Hotels, said: “The Runnymede on Thames is our first riverside retreat, and a beautiful one at that. We know our guests love to get involved with activities that are a bit different, and so we’re excited to invite them to set sail down the river Thames - however suits them best!

“Windsor has so much history and natural beauty to offer our guests, and we’re sure this novel new staycation experience will appeal – we recommend booking a break now, as we’re already seeing huge demand ahead of opening this autumn!”

The Runnymede on Thames offers a host of rooms to cater for all requirements. Prices start from £389pp for three nights, which includes breakfast and three-course dinners, live music, spa access and activities.

Bookings are now open - for more information, visit www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/the-runnymede-on-thames