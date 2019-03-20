Motel One continues to increase profits in Europe
Hotel group Motel One has announced positive figures for the first half of the financial year, with revenues, net profit and EBITDA continuing to rise.
The design-led hotel group saw revenues for the first half rise 20 per cent over the period, to €222 million.
At the same time, RevPAR increased €4 to €98.
The group maintains its strong footing in the European hospitality market, with 71 hotels and 20,157 rooms currently in operation across the continent.
Motel One saw EBITDA of €83 million generated during the first six month, up from €65 million during the same period of 2018.
In the second quarter, Motel One relaunched Motel One Salzburg-Süd and Motel One Edinburgh-Royal after extensive redesigns.
The group continues to maintain a healthy development pipeline, consisting of 27 hotels with 8,107 rooms.
The third quarter of 2019 has already seen the opening of Motel One Warsaw-Chopin, the brand’s first hotel in Poland, and the group will open new hotels in Munich and Linz.