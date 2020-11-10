Mondrian Gold Coast to take brand into Australia

Accor and sbe have confirmed the first Mondrian hotel and branded residences in Australia will be built at Burleigh Heads Beachfront on the Gold Coast.

A dual tower property, Mondrian Gold Coast is being developed in collaboration with Chris and Letitia Vitale’s Vitale Projects.

It will be constructed on an expansive 43,453 square foot (4,037 sqm) beachfront site on the corner of First Avenue and the Esplanade Burleigh Heads in one of the Gold Coast’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

With 262 feet (80 meters) of ocean frontage, guests and residents will have direct access to the signature white sands and world-famous surfs of Burleigh Heads Beach.

Mondrian Gold Coast will feature two distinct towers to separate the private residences, comprised of 89 luxury residential apartments, from the hotel, which will encompass 208 guestrooms.

The buildings will be united by a three-level podium that acts as the building’s common space and hub of activity, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa, restaurants, and swimming pools, all overlooking the world-famous beach and Burleigh Headland National Park.

Chadi Farhat, chief operating officer, sbe said: “We are very excited to announce the opening of our first Mondrian hotel and residences in Australia with our partner Accor.

“With five open properties, nine in development, and six more to be announced, Mondrian has established itself as one of the strongest brands in the sbe lifestyle portfolio, showing staying power for the long-term.

“The Gold Coast has grown into one of Australia’s leading travel destinations and the opening of Mondrian Gold Coast is the next step in our strategic global expansion for the Mondrian brand, selecting communities at the heart of the most exciting cultural destinations in the world.”

This coastal Queensland location will be sbe’s first hotel property in Australia after the celebrated recent openings of Hyde Paradiso lounge in Surfers Paradise and Hyde Perth, further expanding the brand’s luxury lifestyle experiences in the Asia Pacific.

Mondrian Gold Coast is one of nine new Mondrian properties that sbe plans to open globally by 2022, with six more to be announced.

It follows the company’s recent opening of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and the announcement of Mondrian Shoreditch London set to open in 2021.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Simon McGrath, said: “The expansion of the first-ever Mondrian into Australia with its location at Burleigh Heads reflects Accor’s commitment to developing innovative, lifestyle-oriented hotels alongside our partner, sbe.

“With the Mondrian brand, sbe creates destinations within the destination, bringing together regional authenticity with sophisticated design, creative programming and a lively bar and restaurant scene.

“Mondrian Gold Coast will be the embodiment of this philosophy: providing residents and guests with elevated hospitality experiences that match the beauty and vibrancy of Australia’s Gold Coast region.”