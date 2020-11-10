Wizz Air launches carbon offsetting programme

Wizz Air has launched a carbon offsetting scheme as part of its wider commitment to reducing emissions.

The system enables passengers to calculate the environmental impact of a flight and offset the carbon emissions thereof.

The scheme, in partnership with climate-focused technology company, Chooose, provides passengers with the option to offset their journey by supporting trusted, high impact climate projects around the world.

To account for their carbon emissions, passengers simply make a payment supporting a verified carbon offset and receive a certificate in return, recognising the emissions they have offset.

Wizz Air is initially supporting two verified carbon-reducing projects; the International Small Group and Tree Planting Program in Uganda, an award-winning and longstanding reforestation project, and the Pichacay Landfill Gas to Renewable Energy Project in Ecuador, which recovers and repurposes landfill methane to produce clean electricity.

Both projects are certified by the Verified Carbon Standard to measurable reduce emissions.

Marion Geoffroy, chief corporate officer at Wizz Air, said: “We strive to be the greenest airline of choice as we work hard on continuously decreasing our environmental footprint.

“Through a wide range of sustainability initiatives, we are proud to already have one of the lowest emission rates in the European aviation industry and are delighted to be working with Chooose to provide carbon offsetting to our passengers.

“Together with our modern aircraft fleet, variety of fuel saving initiatives, maximisation of passenger load factor, a network design which avoids unnecessary connecting flights and the lightest materials used in the cabin, we are ensuring that Wizz Air is the best and greenest choice passengers can make when they fly.”