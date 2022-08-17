Miraval Resorts & Spas to bring Miraval Life in Balance Spa concept to Park Hyatt Aviara Resort

Miraval Resorts & Spas, a global leader for wellness destinations, plans to bring its world-renowned Miraval Life in Balance Spa concept to Southern California at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in early 2023. The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara offers a personalized approach to wellness, where the power of energy and physical touch guide guests to consciously explore the connection of body, mind, and spirit. The joining of the Park Hyatt Aviara and Miraval Life in Balance Spa marks the culmination of a $60 million dollar resort-wide renovation that includes the design of the new Life in Balance Spa, built with intention to awaken the senses and serve as a catalyst for change. The new Miraval Life in Balance Spa will encourage wellness and balance through mindfulness featuring innovative and treasured Miraval spa treatments, fitness and yoga classes.

“The world needs wellbeing now more than ever, making this the perfect time to expand the Miraval Resorts & Spas portfolio, beginning with the opening of the Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort,” said Susan Santiago, head of Miraval resorts. “Our Life in Balance Spa experiences create a sanctuary for guests to pause, rejuvenate, and reflect as they find balance in their lives.”

The Life in Balance Spa is the centerpiece of each of the three full-scale Miraval resort and spa destinations located in Tucson, Ariz.; Austin, Texas; and Lenox, Mass. The award-winning spa features an expansive menu of globally inspired treatments and luxurious spaces designed to soothe and nurture, while focusing the guests’ attention on the present moment. The offerings are complemented by a daily schedule of life-enriching experiences, ranging from wellness counseling, nutrition classes, culinary workshops and outdoor adventures to sound bathing, chakra balancing, and meditation.

The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara will include a full redesign by Wimberly Interiors, to the resort’s existing 15,000 square foot spa. A perfect blend of soothing design and intention-based services will create a space of tranquility, further elevating Park Hyatt Aviara’s luxurious five-star resort experience.

At Park Hyatt Aviara, guests will enter the Miraval Life in Balance Spa and immerse themselves in a space where tension will dissipate and calming breath will flow. Within the spa sanctuary, purposefully placed crystals, cairns and mandalas will lend a cleansing energy and create a space of relaxation and personal reflection, allowing guests to be mindful of their inner journey and let go of daily stresses. The spa will feature 20 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms where expert spa practitioners will perform Miraval signature treatments that integrate innovative and holistic modalities from around the world helping to soothe the mind and inspire the soul. The new spa plans also feature specialized treatment rooms, including a spa pool for the acclaimed sensory deprivation treatment, Vasudhara, and an expansive room with hanging yoga silks for the Miraval Life in Balance Spa’s unique take on Thai massage, Naga Thai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to its treatment rooms, the Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara will offer, a fitness center for signature Miraval exercise classes, large studio for yoga and meditation classes, plush lounge for quiet personal reflection and retail space where guests can take home the best-in-class products used in their services. Plans are underway to integrate select wellness activities and Miraval culinary programming for Park Hyatt Aviara groups looking to incorporate mindfulness practices into their retreats. Miraval Life in Balance Spa memberships will be available for community members interested in exploring the Miraval brand’s holistic approach to wellness.

Park Hyatt Aviara’s recent renovation included redesigned guestrooms and suites that evoke understated luxury with a refined residential feel and a contemporary California-casual style; a reimagined lobby entrance capitalizing on the breathtaking ocean views; two new pool experiences, including the Ocean View Pool with private luxury cabanas and the Splash Pool with a waterslide tower and tide pool splash pad; an interactive Topgolf Swing Suite; 80,000 square feet of upgraded indoor and outdoor event spaces; and five distinct culinary and bar experiences.

The design of the Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara will harmonize natural materials and local building methods to create a space that is both refined and elemental. Throughout the spa, guests will find polished finishes and sleek edges softened by worn, distressed materials and natural textures. The result will be an unpretentious contemporary style rooted in the unique culture and natural environment of Southern California.

The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara is expected to open in Spring 2023.