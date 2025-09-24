Absolute Sanctuary Launches Bespoke Executive Burnout & Recovery Program Koh Samui, Thailand

Absolute Sanctuary, Asia’s leading fitness wellness resort, proudly announces the launch of its Executive Burnout & Recovery Program ,a transformative experience designed exclusively for high-performing executives facing relentless schedules, mounting pressure, and chronic stress.

Nestled on the island of Koh Samui, the 38-room boutique wellness resort has earned its reputation as a trusted destination for lasting transformation. With decades of expertise in wellness hospitality and program innovation, Absolute Sanctuary has crafted a holistic, science-informed reset to address mental fatigue, nervous system depletion, and emotional imbalance.

Grounded in the resort’s signature four pillars- Movement as Medicine, Healing from Within, Nourish to Flourish, and Live the Change - the program integrates:

Personalized coaching sessions to build resilience and sustainable lifestyle shifts

Breathwork and mindfulness therapies for mental clarity and emotional balance

Cold immersion practices to invigorate the body and strengthen stress response

Private yoga & Pilates sessions to restore strength and focus

Tailored fitness programs and spa treatments to rejuvenate and renew

Every element has been carefully curated to help executives repair, reset, and regain vitality, creating the space to pause and recharge before burnout takes a lasting toll on health and performance.

“Executive burnout is at an all-time high,” said Claire Bostock-Tang, Chief Wellness & Program Specialist at Absolute Sanctuary. “Recent studies reveal that 56% of C-Suite executives report experiencing burnout, and among CEOs specifically, 71% feel burned out on a regular basis. This program was developed in response to this growing crisis. We wanted to create a sanctuary where executives not only restore balance and vitality but also gain practical tools to manage stress and sustain performance without compromising their health.”

Guests interest in trying the new program can take advantage of its Autumn Reset Promotion offering 30% off rooms and 10% off programs until December 20, 2025.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.absolutesanctuary.com to get a special offer