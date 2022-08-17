Thomas Harlander Named Managing Director And Director Of Project Services For Rosewood Amsterdam

Thomas Harlander has been appointed managing director and director of project services for Rosewood Amsterdam, which is set to open in late 2023. Marking the brand’s first property in the Netherlands, the marquee opening is a continuation of Rosewood’s thoughtful development and expansion across Europe. Thomas comes to this new role with an intimate knowledge of the Rosewood brand, having previously held the title of managing director of Rosewood Bangkok where he oversaw all aspects of the ultra-luxury hotel that debuted in 2019. In Thomas’s dual role at Rosewood Amsterdam, he will take on the responsibilities of director of project services, collaborating closely with the design and project services team during the construction and pre-opening phase of the hotel. This will come in addition to his duties as managing director, where he will play an integral part in the success of the property’s opening, positioning and ongoing operations.

An accomplished luxury hotel professional, Thomas brings over 25 years of experience to Rosewood Amsterdam. Prior to his time at Rosewood Bangkok, Thomas’s career extended throughout the Park Hyatt brand where he held hotel general manager and senior food and beverage management roles across properties located in London, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, and Seoul.

“As a well-respected leader of the Rosewood Bangkok team, we are delighted to support Thomas’s transition into this dual role at Rosewood Amsterdam as we expand into an exciting new region for the brand,” said Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “Thomas’s extensive experience in the luxury hospitality sector is a true asset for the opening and management of this highly anticipated property.”

Opening late 2023, Rosewood Amsterdam will be the brand’s inaugural property in the Netherlands and a welcome addition to Rosewood’s iconic European portfolio. The hotel will be housed in the former Palace of Justice overlooking the Prinsengracht (the Prince’s Canal), one of the city’s most beautiful waterways, in the UNESCO World Heritage listed Amsterdam Canal District. Rosewood Amsterdam will feature 134 guestrooms and suites, three restaurants and bars, an art-filled lobby lounge, a well-being facility complete with a fitness center and indoor swimming pool, and multiple event and meeting spaces including a 3,000 square-foot ballroom.