Baker to the Stars, Mich Turner MBE, Opens Little Venice Cake Company at Atlantis the Royal

Atlantis The Royal - Little Venice Cake Company Mich Turner & Tim Kelly, Executive Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences

Nestled in the heart of the newly launched, ultra-luxury destination resort, Atlantis The Royal, Little Venice Cake Company has officially open its doors for guests to enjoy an array of spectacular cake experiences from the signature atelier.

Internationally renowned, the cake atelier has a worldwide reputation for creating indulgent, bespoke cakes with unrivalled prestige and refined opulence.

Located at the galleria level in Atlantis The Royal, next to the entrance of Gastronomy, guests will be greeted by the beautiful glass-fronted show kitchen and masterclass space, inspired by Mich’s own home in the British Countryside. The unique chandelier within the kitchen features orbs of white, representing pearls, a favourite of Mich’s and a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Designed to feel stately yet homely, the atelier features a beautifully appointed retail space and consultation room and shelving displaying a selection of bespoke and rare teas and chinaware.

Established in 1999, the Little Venice Cake Company is London’s leading designer of spectacular couture cakes for all occasions. The company has created over 30,000 cakes for celebrities, private individuals and international royalty since its inception, and its cakes have retailed through the likes of Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Harvey Nichols, Liberty and now, Atlantis The Royal. Hallmarked by their handcraftsmanship, the Little Venice Cake Company’s desserts have travelled the world and graced the most luxurious high tables of public figures such as Pierce Brosnan, Paul McCartney, Emma Thompson and David Beckham. Now, for the very first time, the diners of UAE will be able to visit the Little Venice Cake Company atelier in Atlantis The Royal.

Offering a range of premium services and cakes, the Little Venice Cake Company has something for everyone. Different collections of cakes, cupcakes and slices are available for guests to take away and enjoy at home or in their room in Atlantis The Royal. Signatures include a Raspberry, Rose and Pistachio cupcake and the deliciously rich Queen Elizabeth II Date cake made with Medjool dates which are both exclusive to the atelier in Dubai.

The Little Venice Cake Company will also be launching a couture service this year which will be utterly bespoke and by appointment only. Guests will be invited into the Royal consultation room, the inner sanctum of the Little Venice Cake Company, to have a design consultation with a couture cake tasting, paired with the specially blended Tregothnan Estate teas. Their cakes will be designed with them taking every element of their ideas and celebration into consideration for a completely bespoke cake. This discreet service will be unlike anything found elsewhere in the region and will result in some of the most ornate cakes in the Middle East.

As well as the mouth-watering sweet treats, the atelier at the Little Venice Cake Company also showcases a collection of non-edible premium British craft items to complement the cakes and sweet treats on offer. The exclusive collections in the atelier of Atlantis The Royal include truffles and fine chocolates from Prestat London, an everyday China collection by William Edwards and bespoke couture atelier handcrafted chinaware by Royal Crown Derby. As well as this, visitors to the Little Venice Cake Company will have exclusive access to blended teas from the Tregothnan estate in Cornwall including two fine teas - a Single Estate Royal Atelier tea and a First Flush tea and silverware by the Royal Family’s silversmiths Thomas Lyte.

Chef Mich Turner comments, “Visitors travel to Dubai with an expectation and appreciation of some of the best food in the world whether it’s home-grown talent or international culinary chefs. For Little Venice Cake Company, the opportunity to bring our style, our design and our hand-crafted cakes to a market where there really is a celebration and appreciation of the culinary world is exciting.”

Timothy Kelly, Executive Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences comments “Mich Turner MBE is the ultimate authority in the baking world. Often referred to as The Queen of Couture Cakes, Mich is an award-winning entrepreneur, founder of the prestigious Little Venice Cake Company and author of seven internationally published books - the most recent “Everyday Bakes to Showstopper Cakes.”

A qualified food scientist, Mich started her career as a Bakery and Patisserie Buyer at Harvey Nichols. Since founding Little Venice Cake Company in 1999, Mich has also featured as a baking authority on television shows across the world including a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Best Bakery, as well as The Apprentice, Heston’s Feasts, Saturday Kitchen, This Morning and The Today Show USA. In 2010, Mich received an MBE for her services to the catering industry with further recognition from her industry in 2018 when Mich was awarded the Freedom of the City of London and became an ambassador for the GREAT campaign.

The Little Venice Cake Company is open daily from 10:00am – 8:00pm. To find out more about the Little Venice Cake Company log onto www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/littlevenicecakecompany or call +971 4 426 2150. Alternatively, check us out on social media @littlevenicecakedubai

Take a Virtual Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qDamcnBwnXb&play=1&tour=3&ts=3&hl=0&pin=0