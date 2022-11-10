Minister highlights Jordan’s tourism recovery at World Travel Market London

Jordanian delegation addressing the World Travel Market in London and discussing the Jordanian tourism industry’s path to recovery following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Delegates at World Travel Market in London on Wednesday heard about the Jordanian tourism industry’s path to recovery following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism minister Nayef Fayez said that revenues have been improving since the start of this year, the Jordan News Agency reported.

During a media briefing by the Jordan Tourism Board at the event, the minister said low-cost flights have contributed to the recovery, as budget airlines such as Ryanair, Easy Jet, Wizz Air and Transavia have helped to increase the number of flights to the country.

Fayez also highlighted investment opportunities in the tourism and hotel industries, in particular in southern Jordan.

Abdul Razzaq Arabiyyat, the director-general of the JTB, said: “Our goal is to achieve pre-pandemic visitor numbers.”

He revealed that the number of tourists from the Arabian Gulf who have visited Jordan this year exceeds the figure from 2019. About 4,500 tourists visit the ancient city of Petra each day, he said, and there are 2,518 daily visitors to Jerash Governorate, the highest numbers since the pandemic. Such figures are a positive indicator of recovery, he added.

Arabiyyat also talked about the Jordan Pass, which grants easy entry to more than 40 Jordanian tourist attractions. In addition, he highlighted campaigns by travel businesses Expedia and Skyscanner that are promoting Jordan as a destination for visitors to the region during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Nov. 20, along with incentives programs for international trip organizers and charter flight operators.

Source: Arab News