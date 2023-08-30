CHOOSE CHICAGO LAUNCHES THE CHICAGO BREW PASS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL BREWERIES

Choose Chicago today announced the launch of the Chicago Brew Pass, a new initiative to promote exploration of Chicago’s award-winning craft brewery scene.

Through the Brew Pass, the first-ever digital pass of its kind in Chicago, locals and visitors can check in at breweries across the city and earn points that can be redeemed for fun, limited-edition prizes. Participants can use the Brew Pass to explore over 20 participating craft breweries at their own pace and start earning rewards one pint at a time!



“Chicago’s craft beer scene is integral to our local hospitality industry,” said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “I am so excited to work with our partners to launch the Chicago Brew Pass and I encourage residents and visitors alike to use it as a tool to discover new local businesses and explore parts of the city they may not have been familiar with before.”



Individuals must be 21 or over to participate and the program runs through January 31, 2024. Interested participants can sign up on the Choose Chicago website to begin earning rewards —no downloads or mobile apps are required. Once you sign up, you will receive a mobile passport via text, which can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy access. When visiting a participating brewery, simply check in via the digital pass to collect points. The more you explore, the more points you earn!



Participating breweries and taprooms include:

• Begyle Brewing

• Casa Humilde Cerveceria

• Corridor Brewery & Provisions

• Crushed By Giants Brewing Company

• Cultivate by Forbidden Root

• Dovetail Brewery

• DryHop Brewers

• ERIS Brewery and Cider House

• Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery

• Goose Island Taproom

• Haymarket Pub & Brewery

• Hopewell Brewing Company

• Illuminated Brew Works

• Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

• Metropolitan Brewing

• Midwest Coast Brewing Company

• Old Irving Brewing Co.

• Pilot Project Brewing

• Revolution Brewing – Brewpub

• Spiteful Brewing Tap Room

• Twisted Hippo

Points can be redeemed for limited-edition prizes including a variety of gear and sweepstakes entry for the ultimate Chicago weekend experience for two, which includes:

• A two-night hotel stay for two in downtown Chicago

• $100 restaurant gift card

• Two theater tickets

• Two CityPASS tickets

Prizes will remain available while supplies last.

“I’m excited to see the Chicago Brew Pass go live and for craft beer enthusiasts to use it as a guide for visiting Chicago’s awesome breweries and taprooms,” said Ray Stout, Executive Director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. “A lot of the craft breweries in Chicago are in former industrial spaces that are transformed into gathering places for their local communities and destinations for tourists, and I’m glad people will get to see that unique feature of the city through this program.”



“Chicago is one of the world’s great destinations for food and beverage fans,” said Kevin Cary, owner of Begyle Brewing in Ravenswood. “The Brew Pass will help draw attention from travelers and locals alike to our breweries. Our brewery is conveniently located at the south end of Malt Row and a few steps from the Irving Park Brown, easily accessible from downtown.”



The Chicago Brew Pass is part of Choose Chicago’s ongoing efforts to support and promote Chicago’s local breweries, including through the Friday Night Flights program. The final Friday Night Flights event of 2023 will be held in conjunction with Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on Friday, September 8 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. Attendees will be able to sample beer from 25 local craft breweries while taking advantage of over 35 of Chicago’s favorite food vendors and 15 food trucks at the iconic food festival. Additionally, the event will feature free live music throughout the day, including the headline act that night, Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One, and Slick Rick.