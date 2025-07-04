Michelin-Starred Chef Fei Reinvents Cherry Garden at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

Continuing a legacy of 38 years, Cherry Garden at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore unveiled a refreshed culinary concept on 2 July—presenting a reimagined identity as Cherry Garden by Chef Fei. Following a bold transformation, the restaurant known for its authentic Cantonese cuisine embarks on a new chapter, bringing forth an elevated journey through Chinese cuisine under the culinary artistry of Michelin-starred Chef Fei.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Fei to Singapore’s dynamic culinary landscape—embracing discerning taste through his exquisite interpretation of Cantonese and Teochew cuisine—celebrating heritage and innovation,” says Jill Goh, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

Step into a realm where the refined nuances of Cantonese finesse and Teochew heritage converge. Chef Fei’s culinary philosophy—defined by the finest, freshest ingredients, inventive techniques, layered flavours, and elegant presentations— are depicted through a curated menu of seafood specialities, meat delicacies, handcrafted dim sum creations, and more.

Paying homage to the culinary traditions of his hometown, Chaoshan, Chef Fei’s lobster creation loaded with basil and pickled mustard greens offers a flavourful interplay of delicate sweetness of lobster with the aromatic hint of basil in a tangy, savoury broth.

As the Chinese name suggests, the Boneless Crucian Carp Congee is a meticulously crafted dish, with each fine bone skilfully removed by chefs to allow guests to savour the succulent flavour of the fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seasonality and freshness are paramount—the soul of every dish. The careful selection of ingredients shapes the narrative behind each culinary creation,” says Chef Fei.

Striking a balance between tradition and innovation, the sautéed diced Wagyu beef with Sichuan peppercorn and chilli exemplifies the artistry of East-meets-West cuisine—a spicy and flavourful rendition of pan-seared beef delicacy.

Awash in natural daylight by day and illuminated by soft, ambient lighting by night, guests are welcomed into a warm and inviting space where classic elegance meets traditional Chinese architecture. Adorned with wooden trellises and old-world stone walls, the restaurant interiors evoke the harmonious charm of traditional courtyard houses.

Intimate dining unfolds in four private dining rooms, thoughtfully designed to accommodate gatherings of four to an occasion for up to 18 guests hosted in the largest room that extend to a private outdoor patio.

Cherry Garden by Chef Fei opens daily for lunch and dinner, beginning 2 July 2025.

For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/singapore/marina-bay/dine/cherry-garden-by-chef-fei