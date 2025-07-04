Cyclists of All Ages and Abilities to Unite for Blood Cancer Patients

From July 26-27, over a thousand cyclists will converge in Mequon, Wisconsin, to participate in the 33rd Annual Scenic Shore Bike Tour. This fully supported, two-day cycling event spans 150 miles along the breathtaking Lake Michigan shoreline, uniting riders from across the nation to help blood cancer patients live longer better lives. Funds raised will drive forward The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) mission: cure blood cancers and improve the lives of patients and their families.

For more than 75 years, LLS has led the fight against blood cancers, achieving groundbreaking progress in research, patient support, and advocacy.

“Scenic Shore is more than a bike ride; it’s a powerful movement where riders of all skill levels pedal together to support blood cancer patients,” said Coker Powell, LLS Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Whether you’re riding solo, with family, or as part of a team, your efforts bring hope and make an incredible difference.”

From road bikes to e-bikes, cyclists including cancer survivors and supporters will ride to help LLS’s bold goal for the future: to enable blood cancer patients to gain more than one million years of life by 2040. Participants can select routes that suit their abilities, including 25-mile, 75-mile, or the classic 150-mile, two-day experience.

This year’s ride holds special significance for LLS’s Chief Medical Officer, Gwen Nichols, M.D. and her son, Jesse Rost (who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison ten years ago), as they return to the region to pedal on behalf of blood cancer patients and families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this time in history, when research cuts threaten progress for patients and the cost of care continues to rise, donations are more important than ever,” said Dr. Nichols. “Everything we do at LLS is patient-focused—from advancing lifesaving blood cancer treatments, to providing individualized support, to fighting for policies that help families access the care and resources they need and deserve. I’m so honored to be pedaling alongside my son and LLS staff and supporters as we raise critical funds for our mission.”

Two special blood cancer survivors/advocates who became friends through their participation in Scenic Shore will be in attendance for the event: Jessica Salmonowicz, this year’s Scenic Shore Honored Hero, and Paul Westrick.

Salmonowicz, a leukemia survivor, whose life was saved by LLS-funded research, joined Scenic Shore in 2012 and continues to ride in gratitude. Westrick joined in 2008, while in remission from multiple myeloma. He credits LLS research for extending his life and aims to return after he recovers from his second stem cell transplant. United by their shared experiences, Salmonowicz and Westrick are inspiring others to support LLS’s lifesaving mission and thrive as part of the blood cancer community.

It’s not too late to make an impact! Register now to join the ride of a lifetime here. https://pages.lls.org/events/vtnt/2025ss150#register-section