American Airlines signs Gol codeshare deal in Brazil

American Airlines and Gol have signed a new reciprocal codeshare agreement, giving customers access to 20 new destinations in South America.

American will also increase service from Miami to Rio de Janeiro, adding a second daily flight this winter.

The airline also plans to provide more opportunities to bring customers to Latin America through MIA by adding 12 flights from six United States cities.

American has replaced Delta, which pulled out of a similar deal with the Brazilian airline following the acquisition of a stake in rival LATAM.

American’s expansion in Miami and Latin America includes:

“We are proud of our strong presence in Latin America, which includes 170 daily flights to the region, Admirals Club lounges and dedicated Premium Guest Services teams in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo,” said American Airlines president, Robert Isom.

The deal will see American add services to new destinations in South America that are not currently served.

These flights, operated by Gol, include service to Asuncion, Paraguay, and other destinations in Brazil.

After it is approved by authorities in the United States and Brazil, the codeshare will also allow customers to connect seamlessly to 53 Gol flights beyond Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Manaus and Fortaleza.

“We have a long and rich history in South America, and this new relationship with Gol further enhances our presence in the region,” said Vasu Raja, Gol senior vice president of network strategy.