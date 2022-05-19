MIA named Sustainable Cargo Airport of the Year

Miami International Airport has been voted Sustainable Cargo Airport of the Year by readers and subscribers of Freightweek magazine, after earning 4,074 of 19,324 online votes during the 2022 Freightweek Sustainability Awards. MIA earned more votes than eight other finalists from across the globe.

America’s busiest airport for international freight earned the award based on its commitment in the global market to promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization; fostering innovation; achieving savings in equipment maintenance costs and workload; and encouraging energy efficiency that leads to reductions in CO2 emissions.

“MIA’s Freightweek Sustainability Award demonstrates that it is leading the way, not only as the top economic engine in our community, but also as one of the most sustainable and environmentally friendly airports in the world. This is yet another example of how Miami-Dade County is leveraging technology and innovation to reach our sustainability goals. Congratulations to our Aviation Department for this global recognition of its stellar efforts to reduce MIA’s carbon footprint in our community.” - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

In November 2020, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and Florida Power and Light Services (FPLS) completed Phase II of its Sustainability Project at MIA, the largest energy conservation project ever in the State of Florida and one of the largest in the eastern United States.

Through the installation of $45 million worth of energy-efficient lighting, domestic water and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system upgrades primarily in MIA’s cargo area, the project will save $3.2 million annually in utility costs - enough to fuel 4,856 cars per year and approximately 10% of the airport’s annual electrical cost. It will also achieve water consumption savings equivalent to filling 16 Olympic-sized pools each year, eliminate the presence of R-22 refrigerant in the HVAC systems at MIA - ahead of the Environmental Protection Agency’s “phase out” of R-22 production and import by 2020 – and eliminate the presence of mercury vapors in lighting systems at MIA. The project will generate $60 million in guaranteed savings during the 15-year payback period. Phase II followed the completion of Phase I in 2018, which will generate a total of more than $40 million in energy and water savings through 2032, or $2.8 million annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2020, Florida Power & Light Company and Miami-Dade County launched a half-acre, 402-panel floating solar installation into the waters of the Blue Lagoon adjacent to the airport. The partnership between FPL and Miami-Dade County is the largest floating solar array in the southeastern U.S. and the first-ever at an airport. The solar array, which generates 160 kilowatts of power and prevents 165 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, is also a test-bed for cutting-edge research the performance of solar panels on water.

“This prestigious award is another testament to our unwavering commitment to being an industry leader for sustainability and resilience. We are honored to be recognized by Freightweek for our energy conservation efforts, which are achieving $6 million in energy savings annually and are reducing millions of gallons in water consumption. We look forward to implementing additional sustainability projects in conjunction with our multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program.” - Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO