Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches “City Check-in” services

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of its City Check-in services in Abu Dhabi.

The City Check-in service aims to provide passengers with added convenience and flexibility by enabling them to drop off their baggage and collect their boarding pass at a location near them before traveling with Air Arabia.

The service allows passengers to select seats and receive their boarding passes and baggage claim tags. They can then immediately proceed to the flight upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Located at the Air Arabia Sales Shop in Abu Dhabi, the centres will accept baggage from 24 up to eight hours before departure, which is then transported directly to Abu Dhabi International Airport. The sales shop is located next to Jumbo Electronics on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi and is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.