Hong Kong welcomes travel leaders for World Travel Awards 2025

Travel and tourism leaders from across Asia and Oceania are gathering in Hong Kong as the pulsating metropolis hosts the World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2025 on 13 October.

The VIP event, in partnership with Hong Kong International Airport, will take place at the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong – the landmark venue on the city’s world-famous Victoria Harbour. The evening marks the fourth stop on WTA’s Grand Tour 2025, which also includes events in Tanzania, Cancun (Mexico), Saint Lucia and Sardinia (Italy), before culminating in the Grand Final in Bahrain.

A dynamic fusion of East and West, Hong Kong is one of the world’s most exciting destinations – famed for its iconic skyline, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional hospitality. From Michelin-starred dining to hidden street-food gems, from traditional temples to cutting-edge design, the city embodies the innovation and energy that define modern travel in Asia and Oceania.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Anticipation is building for our Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2025 in Hong Kong, as travel industry figureheads from across the region join us for what promises to be a spectacular celebration of excellence. We are honoured to partner with Hong Kong International Airport and InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong to host our event in one of the world’s great cities – a global hub of tourism, culture and commerce.”

John Drummond, General Manager, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong expresses, “This marks our third collaboration with the World Travel Awards, following successful partnerships in 2015 and 2018. We are thrilled to once again welcome distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders to our vibrant and fragrant city. It is a privilege to showcase Hong Kong’s finest luxury hospitality and provide an unforgettable experience that reflects the excellence and innovation this industry celebrates. We are also proud to have Cvent and HBX Group as valued sponsors of this event, whose support helps elevate the ceremony to new heights.”

William Ho, Executive Director, Corporate Development, Hong Kong International Airport, says: “We are delighted to welcome the World Travel Awards to Hong Kong. As the gateway to Asia and a world-leading aviation hub, Hong Kong International Airport is proud to support an event that celebrates excellence across the global travel and tourism industry.