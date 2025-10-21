Meteor Showers to Lighten Up the Canary Islands’ Dark Sky Capital

As UK travellers seek more meaningful, experience-driven escapes this autumn and winter, La Palma offers something truly unique: mesmerising starry nights framed by volcanic landscapes and lush forests. Renowned for its minimal light pollution, pristine natural beauty, and elevated observatories, La Palma is emerging as a must-visit destination for those craving immersive, offbeat travel under the cosmos.

According to ABTA’s Holiday Habits 2025/26 report, British holidaymakers are choosing authentic, sustainable, and experience-rich destinations over traditional hotspots. The report identifies several key motivations that align perfectly with La Palma’s appeal, and with once-weekly direct flights operating throughout November and December from London Gatwick and Manchester to Santa Cruz de la Palma, La Isla Bonita is closer than ever.

“Winter with a Twist” – When most destinations quieten down, La Palma’s skies come alive. Meteor showers turn the season into an unforgettable visual celebration.

An Undiscovered Gem – Far from the crowds, La Palma allows visitors to discover the Canary Islands’ most authentic and peaceful landscapes.

Experience-Rich Adventure – Stargazing combines beautifully with hiking volcanic trails, sampling local gastronomy, and exploring vibrant towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worth the Spend – With travel still a top spending priority, La Palma offers a rare combination of natural spectacle, serenity, and inspiration — perfect for mindful travellers.

La Palma delivers on all four fronts — offering tranquillity, authenticity, and celestial wonder in one unforgettable island escape.

November – Leonids Meteor Shower

Dates: 6–30 November 2025

Features: Known for fast, bright, and colourful meteors, sometimes appearing in bursts

Best Viewing: After midnight from dark areas such as the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, one of the world’s premier stargazing sites.

December – Geminids Meteor Shower

Dates: 13–15 December 2025

Peak: Night of 13–14 December around 1:00 a.m.

Highlights: One of the most intense meteor showers of the year, producing up to 120 meteors per hour

Nicknamed La Isla Bonita (“The Beautiful Island”), La Palma is the greenest and most unspoiled of the Canary Islands. Recognised by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve, it is home to the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, Europe’s premier astronomical site. The island’s protected skies and volcanic terrain offer visitors a rare combination of scientific curiosity and natural beauty.

About La Palma

La Palma is a Biosphere and Starlight Reserve, located in the northwestern corner of the Canary Islands. Rugged, beautiful, surprising, and wonderful surface area stretches over ​​706 square kilometres, and boasts a wide landscape enriched with climate diversity defining it as the “Beautiful Island.” La Palma echoes exceptional natural beauty that makes it a fascinating island with versatile flora and fauna, inviting for new discoveries.

https://visitlapalma.es/en

#VisitLaPalma, #LaPalmaLaIslaBonita, #DarkSky, #astronomy, #stargazing