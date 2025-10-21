Vivienne Westwood Opens Riyadh Fashion Week 2025

On October 17, set against the Palm Grove in Riyadh, Vivienne Westwood presented its first-ever fashion show in the Middle East at Riyadh Fashion Week, celebrating Saudi Arabian artisanal skills and craftmanship.

In collaboration with Art of Heritage, a cultural institution safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s legacy of craftsmanship, the show included a capsule collection of specially created Vivienne Westwood gowns. Intricately embroidered by Saudi artisans, alongside Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2026 looks and select archival creations

The collaboration with Art of Heritage embodies a shared commitment to cultural preservation, female empowerment, and global dialogue. Each of the looks presented in the capsule collection feature hand embroidery drawing inspiration from all corners of the countries rich heritage and employ techniques that reflect the artistry of Saudi craftmanship. This intricate handwork is seen across Vivienne Westwood couture looks which embody the historical and experimental pattern cutting technique synonymous with the house – featuring fine corsetry, drapery inspired by Ancient Greek statues, romantic capes and refined structure, sculpted to create a contemporary silhouette.

Traditional embroidery techniques employed include; Hashu, Nadqdah (Talli), Dabkah and Zari – all to

embellish and add depth, three dimensional surface effects, create layers of texture or add light-catching qualities to the couture looks.

Highlights from the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2026 collection appeared on the runway. The focus on technique was explored with tailoring on both men and women, a house signature. A waistcoat teamed with wide Bag trousers and double-breasted jacket in linen wool drill displayed a contemporary feel through exaggerated proportions. Checks and tartan added texture, and leg of mutton sleeves enhanced shirting. A midi dress featured a keyhole neckline. The palette ranged from sky blue and cream through turquoise to black, a house favourite.

Vivienne Westwood has long championed artisanal skill and heritage and have partnered for decades with local industries and craftspeople in the UK, as well as in Europe, Africa and India. This show provided a unique opportunity to partner with Saudi Arabia’s artisanal hand-embroidery specialists, celebrating craftmanship and cultural exchange.

Guests at the runway show included: Faye Peraya, Win Metawin, Yara Alnamlah.



For more information about Riyadh Fashion Week, please visit: www.riyadhfashionweek.com