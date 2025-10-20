Amadeus Cytric launches global Prime Partner Program

Amadeus Cytric has launched its global Prime Partner Program, an initiative designed to acknowledge and empower the diverse contributions of its partners across the business travel ecosystem.

At the heart of this program is a group of travel management companies (TMCs), including Arrive Agencies, BCD Travel, DER BUSINESS Travel, Lufthansa City Centre, Nautalia Empresas, Travel Support, and Viajes El Corte Inglés Empresas, that meet thorough standards of performance, governance, and strategic alignment.

The program is built to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships and drive shared success.

Corporate travellers and travel managers using Cytric supported by a Prime Partner will benefit from an expert-driven experience for both travel program software and service that accelerates innovation, ensures consistent support, and delivers strategic value across every stage of their journey.

Austin Lorenzen, Global Partners Manager at Amadeus Cytric, said: “Through the Prime Partner Program, we’re reinforcing our dedication to choice, collaboration, and excellence.

“Prime Partners will not only benefit from tailored go-to-market strategies and demand generation resources, but also from a stronger voice in our innovation journey.

“Our customers are able to choose TMCs invested in solutions best suited to their unique needs.”

Prime Partners gain access to a suite of exclusive advantages, including operational support and a first look at new Amadeus Cytric innovations.