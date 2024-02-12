MELIÁ WILL OPEN ITS FOURTH LUXURY HOTEL IN MADRID: CASA DE LAS ARTES

Meliá Hotels International has announced the opening of its first Meliá Collection hotel in Madrid in May, marking another milestone in its strategic growth in the luxury segment and its commitment to repositioning its portfolio with a focus on quality and distinctiveness

The project is the result of the transformation of the former Hotel Madrid Atocha, Affiliated with Meliá, strategically situated in the renowned Las Letras district of the capital.

The hotel, now named “Casa de las Artes, Member of Meliá Collection,” emphasizes the cultural legacy of the area, underscoring the Group’s commitment to integrating culture and local identity into its hotel offerings. This brand has redefined experiential luxury travel through its thoughtfully curated selection of hotels, providing an authentic sense of place. Specifically located between Atocha Street, a major thoroughfare in the city center, and the picturesque Moratín Street, known for its antique stores and bookshops, the hotel is situated less than a kilometer away from iconic cultural institutions such as the Prado Museum, Thyssen Museum, and Reina Sofia Museum.

Casa de las Artes pays homage to the great writers who shaped the streets of this neighborhood during the Spanish Golden Age, offering a unique value proposition where the fine arts, in all their forms, serve as the common thread. The 137-room hotel will feature an innovative restaurant-theater concept, allowing guests not only to indulge in exquisite flavors, but also to be part of a live show that unfolds around them. Its common areas include a cozy library that invites guests to relax among its bookshelves, a private cinema room, a landscaped inner courtyard with a glass roof and a thermal pool for year-round relaxation.

In addition, the hotel is equipped with a fitness centre and several elegant and versatile meeting rooms. The conceptual and architectural project was led by architect Álvaro Sans, with interior design by Adriana Sans, both from the ASAH studio. Madrid architect Pedro Alcaraz oversaw the executive project. The hotel comprises four interconnected buildings, with the most notable being a palatial structure dating back to 1913, housing the common areas of the hotel. The project aimed to enhance the architectural value of the buildings by bringing them into the present day, transforming both the use of spaces and incorporating contemporary design elements. As a tribute to Miguel de Cervantes and the Cervantes Society, every room includes an engraving by Gustave Doré created for the 1869 edition of Don Quixote.​

