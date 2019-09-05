MeetGB headed to Wales for 2020 event

VisitBritain has today announced that its flagship annual meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions event - MeetGB - will be held at the Celtic Manor Resort next year.

To be co-hosted by the recently opened International Convention Centre in Wales, the event will take place in April.

Registration for the event is also now open for international MICE buyers and UK business event suppliers.

MeetGB, being held from Wednesday April 22nd-24th, is set to host up to 90 international buyers from Europe and North America who will meet and do business with 80 industry suppliers from venues, hotels, destinations and incentive experiences across the UK.

UK tourism minister, Helen Whately, said: “We have a thriving events industry and I’m delighted that next year’s MeetGB conference will be hosted by ICC Wales.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the best of the UK and help us develop new global relationships, boost trade and investment across the country.”

Thousands of one-to-one business meetings are set to take place during MeetGB with delegates also attending networking events, forging valuable business relationships.

Delegates will have the opportunity to learn about the future of the events industry, exploring sustainability and wellness, driving innovation and expertise.

VisitBritain chief executive, Sally Balcombe, said: “MeetGB has been created with global buyers in mind to highlight the breadth and quality of the UK’s business events industry.

“We are delighted to be bringing our flagship event to the new ICC Wales, a shining example of the high-calibre, world-class conventions, events and meetings venues the UK has to offer.

“MeetGB also gives UK suppliers and destinations the opportunity to promote their products on an international scale, forging valuable business relationships that will drive more international MICE events right across the country, boosting local economies.”

Taking inspiration from the venue’s woodland surroundings, MeetGB 2020 incorporates wellness and nature, with a programme to encourage attendees’ wellbeing alongside networking and social events.

Ahead of the business programme at MeetGB, international buyers will attend educational visits to 11 different UK destinations as they experience first-hand the country’s best conference, events and incentive products.