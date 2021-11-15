Scoot to offer low-cost Thailand flights from Gatwick

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has announced its first UK route.

The carrier is set to offer the only low-cost non-stop service between Gatwick and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The move comes hot on the heels of the borders reopening between the UK and Thailand, with no quarantine required at either end for vaccinated travellers.

The new service will commence with flights from December 16th.

This will be followed by three-time weekly scheduled seasonal services from March, with a further review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval.

All services will be operated by Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both economy and ScootPlus cabins, sporting features such as inflight Wi-Fi.

Campbell Wilson, Scoot chief executive, said: “The progressive relaxation of border restrictions presents new opportunities for airlines and travellers alike.

“Scoot is excited to add flights between London Gatwick and Bangkok to our network, offering our unique combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude.”

With the addition of London, Scoot will serve over 30 destinations in December as it progressively builds back to its pre-Covid-19 coverage of 68 cities.