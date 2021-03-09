Al Faisaliah Hotel joins Mandarin Oriental in Riyadh

From today, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is managing the renowned Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with reservations now available through the website.

The property is currently undergoing an extensive guestroom and public area renovation scheduled for completion in late 2021, after which it will be rebranded as Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh.

Located in the heart of the city’s Central Business District, the hotel forms an integral part of the iconic mixed-use Al Faisaliah Centre and provides easy access to the nearby corporate offices, government buildings, high-end shopping and restaurants.

The luxurious hotel comprises 321 guestrooms and suites and a variety of wellness experiences, restaurants, lounges and bars, including the popular top floor venue which commands outstanding views of the city.

Adam Tihany Design, New York has designed the new interiors, which will enhance the hotel’s timeless style while maintaining its Arabian-influenced elegance.

He has previously worked with the group on projects in London, Hong Kong, Geneva and Beijing.

“We are delighted to be further strengthening Mandarin Oriental’s presence in the Middle East by introducing the brand to Saudi Arabia.

“We look forward to providing our guests with memorable experiences, in majestic surroundings, all underpinned by Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional service,” said Christoph Mares, chief operating officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The deal was originally announced in November last year.

Al Faisaliah Hotel is considered the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Suites Hotel by World Travel Awards voters.