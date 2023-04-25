Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Opens in the Heart of Bordeaux

Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton opened to guests in the Mériadeck business district. With its unique industrial style, the vibrant hotel is designed to be an inspiring, creative, and lively setting to immerse travelers and locals alike with the neighborhood.

he debut of Marty Hotel Bordeaux marks significant growth of Tapestry Collection in the region as the brand’s third European property to debut in 2023.

“Now more than ever, travelers are searching for unique experiences and distinctive hotels that enhance their stay,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Today, we welcome Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton to our expanding portfolio in France. This hotel will authentically connect guests to the culture and charm of the area and is an exciting addition to our growing collection of Lifestyle properties in France.”

The hotel boasts a large bar topped with an avalanche of chandeliers which serves as the central hub within the hotel lobby, and is decorated in a fusion of classical wood, steel and concrete industrial features interspersed with bright colors, vintage furniture, and multi-textured fabrics. Sixty-one stripped-back guest rooms, many with terraces and balconies, provide a cozy atmosphere featuring stocked bookcases, wooden panels, industrial lighting, and a variety of textures.

From dawn to dusk, Marty serves cuisine that is firmly rooted in the Bordeaux terroir. A delicious buffet stocked with fine, fresh products is available in the early morning, while guests can celebrate the end of a workday with dishes centering around local products made by artisan partners Bouche and La Cave à Titoune.

“Marty is so much more than an ordinary hotel: it’s a new urban hotel in Bordeaux that inspires guests to explore the local culture. It’s a haven for creative types, where artsy bedrooms and a trendy bar – not to mention a whole host of works of art – converge and interact with each other,” said Aurélie Jadelus, general manager. “The name MARTY is derived from a combination of the letter “M” of the Mériadeck district and the “arty” concept, highlighting the vital role that art plays in the venue. This new hotel is a genuine incubator, halfway between an art gallery and a living space.”

Recently acquired by Vicartem in partnership with Extendam, Marty will be operated by the Younight Hospitality hotel management company.

Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is located at 153 rue Georges Bonnac, Bordeaux, France, within walking distance of the Hotel de Ville, Tour Pey-Berland and Cathédrale-Primatiale Saint-André, and minutes from the Grand Théâtre and Saint-Jean train station.

Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key