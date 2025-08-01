Marriott International Elevates Caribbean Escapes Through Celestial Connections

Marriott International invites discerning travelers to align with the cosmos and indulge in retreats inspired by upcoming lunar phenomena at its Caribbean resorts. Each celestial phase offers unique symbolism—from clarity to renewal to romantic celebration—that guests can pair with bespoke property offerings for an unforgettable experience.

First Supermoon: August 19, 2025 — A Babymoon Under the Supermoon

On August 19, 2025, the first Supermoon of the year graces the night sky—a time of amplified energy, emotional clarity, and intuitive connection. This is an ideal backdrop for expectant couples seeking serenity and bonding.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino sets the scene with a 60-minute Peaceful Pregnancy Massage to soothe expectant mothers, complemented by an adults-only pool—perfect for tranquil reflection under the moonlight.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas offers signature Lady Lyndsey sunset sails, private beachside dining, and indulgent seaside cabana spa experiences — all passport-free, since St. Thomas qualifies for U.S. travel.

Black Moon: August 23, 2025 — Renew Your Vows Under a New Moon

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days later, a Black Moon—a rare second New Moon in one calendar month—arrives on August 23, 2025, symbolizing profound renewal, intention setting, and fresh starts.

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort invites couples to host a vow renewal ceremony amid lush botanical gardens or on the shoreline—embracing romance and rebirth in nature’s embrace.

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos presents the elegant Oceanic Aisle Ceremony Package—ideal for intimate celebrations and vow renewals, and a perfect way to reaffirm commitments under a powerful symbol of transformation.

Full Moon (Harvest Moon): October 6, 2025 — Celebrate Honeymoon Magic

The October 6 Harvest Moon, one of the most luminous full moons of autumn, is ideal for deep emotional connection, celebration, and culmination—the perfect moment for a honeymoon or romantic getaway.

La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico, Autograph Collection, invites newlyweds and couples to Full Moon yoga sessions, enjoy its renovated rooms and suite tower, savor elevated date night dinners at Levant, and indulge in a duo massage at Elemara Spa—all under the glow of the Harvest Moon.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz‑Carlton Reserve offers ambient culinary experiences, environmental ambassador tours, unforgettable treehouse massages and luxurious surroundings—designed for romance, reflection, and transformation.

Red Moon (Lunar Eclipse): March 2–3, 2026 — A Propitious Red Moon Wedding

The Red Moon—a total lunar eclipse casting a reddish hue—on March 2–3, 2026, is traditionally viewed as an auspicious sign of endurance, passion, and positive omen for weddings.

The Ocean Club, A Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte offers bespoke wedding offerings, tailored excursions, and elevated dining experiences, all framed by the mystical glow of the Red Moon—a perfect setting for a ceremony believed to bring good fortune.

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino invites couples to get “carried away” at its idyllic beachfront paradise during the Red Moon—a natural phenomenon celebrated as a symbol of passion and enduring love.

Marriott’s Caribbean properties now offer carefully curated experiences that harmonize with the lunar calendar—whether guests are planning a babymoon, renewing their vows, enjoying a honeymoon, or celebrating a marriage under a Red Moon.

For more information or to book a stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels in the Caribbean, visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/destinations/caribbean.mi