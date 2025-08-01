Four Seasons To Open New Private Residences in Mumbai’s Renowned Worli District

Construction is complete, and 80 percent of units are sold at the latest Four Seasons branded residential project in Mumbai. The world’s leading luxury hospitality company, in collaboration with Provenance Land, a distinguished Indian real estate developer, have partnered once again to deliver an unprecedented statement of design, hospitality, and exceptional living.

Standing as one of the world’s tallest branded residential towers, Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai is centrally located in the coveted Worli district, which is known as one of India’s most prestigious residential enclaves. Featuring just 41 homes spread across 64 floors, the exceptionally low-density configuration ensures the pinnacle of privacy and luxury, with each home crafted to the highest standards of contemporary urban living. From expansive three-bedroom residences spanning entire floors to five- and six-bedroom duplexes, these palatial residences will offer spacious seclusion from the vibrant energy of the city below.

“In a city known for its dynamic culture and as one of South Asia’s key commercial markets, this development represents a significant milestone for Four Seasons,” says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. “Our established residential presence in India, paired with our two existing Hotels, allows us to build on the renowned service for which we are so well known. Together with our esteemed partners at Provenance Land, we will deliver a lifestyle that is thoughtfully curated and operated end-to-end by Four Seasons, ensuring our residents experience the exceptional experiences, world-class amenities, and personalized service that they have come to know and enjoy.”

In Mumbai, the legendary service of Four Seasons is enhanced with tailored residential services, opulent hotel-inspired offerings, and meticulous property management. Whether at home or abroad, homeowners can have complete confidence and peace of mind knowing that one of their greatest assets will benefit from homes that are overseen only by Four Seasons employees, under the dedicated leadership of a Director of Residences.

“This project will set a new benchmark for sophistication in Mumbai’s luxury branded residential market,” says Adarsh Jatia, Managing Director, Provenance Land. “With over 80 percent of the residences already sold, the strong demand highlights Mumbai’s enthusiasm for unparalleled living experiences. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Four Seasons and ensure that the residences offer not only stunning views and luxurious interiors but also a tranquil retreat from the bustling city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An urban retreat in the heart of the city, Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai has been designed to offer a tranquil yet dynamic living environment. Homeowners will have access to their own Residents’ Club featuring a lounge and media room, a private dining room, and a fully equipped gym. For outdoor activities, residents will enjoy over an acre of greenspace, a meditation garden, a pickleball court, and an elevated pool with a cascading water feature. For private events, the rooftop lounge and outdoor cinema will set the stage for unmatched entertainment and celebrations from the 65th floor with a viewing deck and bar area – all set in harmony with stunning coastline views.

The residences are designed by world-class architectural firm Gensler and the award-winning interior design studio, Yabu Pushelberg. Combining contemporary design with thoughtful floorplans, Gensler and Yabu Pushelberg redefined modern multi-generational living with magnificent vistas, multiple principal bedrooms and flowing family spaces, while also incorporating timeless Vastu principles where directional alignments and shapes are incorporated to promote well-being and prosperity. Spacious kitchens and state-of-the-art home automation systems further emphasize careful consideration and attention to every detail to support modern living at its finest.

As a grand extension of their home, residents will enjoy exclusive access to the adjacent, newly renovated Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, where traditional Indian design is seamlessly integrated with world-class amenities. The Hotel’s recent transformation showcases textile-inspired rooms and state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring an unmatched guest experience. Located near Worli Sea Face, Willingdon Golf Course, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Hotel and newly completed Residences now provide a unique blend of privacy and convenience. The Hotel’s culinary highlights include the iconic rooftop bar, AER, offering breathtaking sunsets and an ideal setting for Sunday brunches; and Opus, an art deco restaurant with a culinary experience that spans continents.

Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai joins a growing lineup of Four Seasons properties across India, including Four Seasons Private Residences Bengaluru and Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.