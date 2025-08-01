Northern Jet Celebrates 30th Anniversary

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Northern Jet is proud to announce new, simplified fractional ownership pricing for its most in-demand aircraft: the Challenger 300 & CJ3+. This anniversary offering makes it easier than ever to access the efficiency, flexibility, and performance of private aviation—just in time for the return of 100% Bonus Depreciation in 2025.

This enhanced tax incentive allows qualified owners to fully depreciate their fractional share in the first year, creating a compelling financial advantage for individuals and businesses investing in private aviation.

30th Anniversary Fractional Pricing:

CJ3+ – 1/16 shares starting at $537,500

Challenger 300 – 1/16 shares starting at $687,500

“This is a milestone year for Northern Jet, and we’re proud to pair our proven service model with new ownership options that offer both value and versatility,” said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. “With 100% Bonus Depreciation back for 2025, our clients can benefit not only from the convenience of private aviation—but also from substantial tax savings.”

Northern Jet’s fractional ownership program offers clients:

Guaranteed access to Northern Jet’s fleet with as little as 24 hours’ notice

Professional aircraft management, maintenance, and flight operations

Dedicated Owner Services and flight support team

Transparent hourly rates and predictable cost structures

Access across Northern Jet’s strategically located bases in Grand Rapids, Orlando, and Naples

With three decades of experience and a relentless focus on safety, service, and client satisfaction, Northern Jet continues to lead the private aviation space for high-net-worth individuals and companies throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

To explore fractional ownership or take advantage of 2025 tax incentives, visit https://northernjet.com/fractional-jet-ownership/ or contact our team for a personalized consultation.