Marriott International and MARAEY Partner

MARAEY, Brazil’s principal sustainable tourist-residential enterprise, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International, Inc., to build three distinct hotels in Maricá, Rio de Janeiro.

The projects are strategically located to create an international tourist destination focused on sustainability and innovation, as well as high-end service and experiences.

Situated just 45 km from Rio de Janeiro, the three-hotel complex is anticipated to mark the introduction of the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand to Brazil and South America. In addition, the planned JW Marriott is expected to be one of the brand’s first all-inclusive hotels in the world. The innovative Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection, is slated to be the first thematic hotel bearing the name of the popular festival that attracts thousands of fans.

Marriott International’s Chief Development Officer for the Caribbean and Latin America region, Laurent de Kousemaeker, noted, “We are excited to announce the agreement with Iniciativas e Desenvolvimento Imobiliario Brasil for three hotels within their vast Master Project in Maricá, which will undoubtably transform the eastern part of Rio in the coming years. In addition to the quality of the projects and ideal beachfront locations, we were impressed by the developer’s passion and commitment to raise awareness around environmental sustainability, sociocultural issues, and education, which aligns with our values.”

With MARAEY’s estimated investment of approximately US$360 million, the properties are expected to feature more than 1,100 rooms, generate more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs during the building phase, and create over 3,500 positions once operational. An Economic Impact Study, developed by Abacus Group, indicated the hotels will catalyze economic and tourism expansion in Rio de Janeiro state and Brazil, with a projected 300,000 direct and 150,000 indirect visitors per year.

According to Emilio Izquierdo, Chief Executive Officer of MARAEY, “This agreement reinforces our commitment to create a tourist center of excellence just a short distance from Rio de Janeiro, in Maricá. Each hotel has complementary visions and the highest quality infrastructure, an exclusive leisure experience, comfort, and well-being by the sea and the lagoon, surrounded by the exuberant nature of the region. Also, in association with these Marriott hotels, we anticipate developing 244 exclusive branded residences (villas, duplexes, and apartments). Their unique architecture, quality construction, and services will undoubtedly become South America’s most exclusive first and second-home residential development.”

A haven for guests to focus on their holistic well-being, the JW Marriott is anticipated to feature 120 guest rooms, some offering more than 2,500 square feet with large patios and swim-up pools, as well as 164 branded residences measuring up to 6,000 square feet. Showcasing all-inclusive, thoughtful programming, the hotel will be situated at the edge of Marica´s lagoon and hills and is expected to showcase a variety of entertainment spaces including restaurants, gyms, shops, pool areas, a spa, and a sports club.

Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection – part of Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of diverse and dynamic independent properties championing individuality, offering immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint for guests – will bring the experience of the one of the biggest music and entertainment festivals in the world to life. The complex is anticipated to have 912 rooms in a beachfront, nearly one-kilometer structure, and a variety of distinct entertainment that have been carefully crafted for remarkable memories. Among the anticipated attractions are open-air shows by renowned artists, indoor and outdoor recreational sporting activities, wellness areas, and a convention center.

Roberto Medina, President and Creator of Rock in Rio, is thrilled to provide a structure worthy of the City of Rock. “Rock in Rio goes beyond music, it is a true park of experiences, and having a brand themed hotel has always been a dream of mine. Through Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection, we will provide all the expertise and care that we have with the festival to this new venture. We will be even closer to our fans, creating unique connections any day of the year in a place that will be magical. I’m sure that everyone who visits the property will take away memories for a lifetime, just as the festival does.”

Leading the project to bring the three hotels and branded residences to life is the Abacus Group, an international architecture and urbanism consultancy firm. “It has been an exciting experience to develop this unique tourist and residential proposal for MARAEY, always focused on the highest parameters of sustainability, innovation, construction and quality, including an impressive range of experiences for future guests and residents,” said Daniel Miguel, CEO of Abacus Property Development.

Construction of the properties is expected to begin in the second half of 2023. For more information, please visit www.maraey.com