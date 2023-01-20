Mandarin Oriental Hotel Appoints Christian Dolenc as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Shenzen

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Christian Dolenc as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen.

Christian brings a wide range of experiences to his new role in South China, having joined Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group at its flagship property, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong in 2010.

Following experiences in Jakarta, Indonesia, and later returning to Hong Kong, where he was Hotel Manager for both the group’s Excelsior and Landmark Mandarin Oriental properties, he was appointed General Manager at the group’s award-winning Macau property in 2019.

Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, he gained a wide range of experiences at leading landmark hotels in Europe and Hong Kong with Rocco Forte Hotels and The Peninsula Hotel Group.

“Joining our newest property in Asia Pacific is an absolute honor. I am delighted to be

working with each and every member of this passionate team and look forward to continuing to delight our guests with the levels of service excellence for which Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen has already become renowned.

This is already a landmark destination property which, despite being only open for one year has been well positioned and already achieved much success. I look forward to building on the strong foundation together with my dynamic team to further strengthen our positioning as a destination property in South China and the Greater Bay Area.

Christian holds a MBA in International Hospitality and Service Industries Management by Glion Institute of Higher Education and completed Executive Education Programmes at EHL Lausanne, Switzerland and Cornell University, Ithaca, USA and INSEAD.

A German national born and raised in Munich, Germany, Dolenc speaks German, English and conversational Cantonese. He is married with three children and enjoys traveling and playing the saxophone in his leisure time.