Marriott Bonvoy and American Express enhance small business card

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, and American Express® has unveiled changes to the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card, designed to help small business owners turn their business expenses into meaningful travel rewards. Effective today, the Card now provides new and existing Card Members with a 7% Room Rate Discount on eligible bookings at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®, 4X Marriott Bonvoy® points at restaurants, now worldwide, and complimentary Gold Elite status, in addition to all the Card’s existing benefits.

“The rich, new benefits will help Card Members owning and working for small businesses stretch their travel dollars much further and reward them for being a part of the engine that drives the U.S. economy,” said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. “Hard working Small Business Card Members who spend many nights traveling for business can now earn points toward vacations and getaways with family and friends even faster when staying at participating Marriott Bonvoy® hotels and using their Card for everyday expenses.”

“Small business owners have weathered many challenges over the past few years, pivoted their strategies, and are now looking to get back on track with how they run their business,” said Courtney Kelso, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Commercial Card, American Express. “This includes hitting the road again for client meetings, networking, new business pitches and more. Now, these Card Members can make the most of their business and leisure travel with our enhanced Marriott Bonvoy® Business Card and the ability to earn even more valuable points and rewards.”

According to new data from an American Express survey1, 82% of small business leaders surveyed say that discounted room rates are an important decision factor when booking travel, while 78% say they would extend their trip if they had a discount on rooms.

The survey also found that nearly three-fourths (73%) of respondents agree that having status with a hospitality brand impacts where they book overnight accommodations when traveling for business. In addition, a majority (67%) of small business leaders have plans to travel for work in the next one to three months, and 77% agree that they are mixing work and pleasure, wanting to extend their next business trip to also get in some personal vacation time.

