Mantis Impact Experiences to launch next year

Mantis has launched a new series of events, Mantis Impact Experiences.

Focused on ecotourism, sustainable travel and adventure, the new programme will offer the traveller seeking an immersive experience an opportunity to make a real impact for conservation, or to even embark on a transformative adventure into the wilds.

Guests can find themselves behind the scenes at ongoing conservation programmes contributing to the protection of rare species, enrolling in a nature course, participating in wildlife operations, or even partaking in a tailored adventure expedition.

This is travel out of the ordinary making lifelong memories through rare experiences.

Mantis Impact has created a unique Rhino Conservation Experience with the first tour running on the October 26th-31st next year.

This experience allows guests to take part in an unforgettable, hands-on safari experience, focused on Rhino Conservation in South Africa.

With its rich history in conservation and an unpretentious feel of complete luxury, the five-night and six-day experience will take place at Mantis Founder’s Lodge.

Guests are accommodated in a luxurious setting throughout their stay, with an added experience of an authentic evening of bush camping.

Mantis Collection chief executive, Paul Gardiner, launched the new series today during the third Hospitality Tomorrow show from Bench Events.

Gardiner said: “It has been a challenging time, but we have been working incredibly hard this – even though the hotels are closed.

“There have been challenges, but we are going to survive it – there is light at the end of the tunnel now that we have the Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon.

“We have been looking to innovate wherever we can, and the new Mantis Impact Experiences are an example of this – we look forward to working on this next year.”

Mantis Impact Experiences has also launched its first virtual live conservation event taking place on January 28th in partnership with Bench Events and hosted on the ground by Shannon Elizabeth.

Guests can register for this event here.

Registered attendees will watch the live procedure done by veterinarian Keith Ross as he removes Munu the rhino’s horn to ensure his future safety from poachers.

Munu is a rare type of Black Rhino cared for in his sanctuary at Mantis Founders Lodge due to being permanently blinded while fighting with other rhinos.

The funds raised from this masterclass will go towards caring for Munu, administered by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

More Information

For more on Mantis and the Mantis Impact Experiences, head over to the official website.

Mantis Collection is considered Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.