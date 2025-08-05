MANDARIN ORIENTAL TO DEBUT IN DOWNTOWN DUBAI WITH LANDMARK OPENING AT WASL TOWER IN OCTOBER

Mandarin Oriental, globally recognised for its exceptional hospitality and luxury residences, is strengthening its presence in the region with the upcoming launch of its second property in Dubai. Set within the striking Wasl Tower, a new architectural icon on Sheikh Zayed Road, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai is scheduled to open in October 2025.

With 259 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, 224 exclusive residences and unobstructed views of both the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai brings a new perspective to the city’s hospitality landscape. Complete with a rooftop helipad for seamless arrivals, the hotel is set to become a pillar of sophisticated urban hospitality.

Framed by the region’s tallest ceramic façade, the tower’s distinctive twisting form is accentuated by innovative fins that optimise airflow for natural cooling. Redefining the city’s skyline, it integrates advanced energy-efficient technologies, setting a new standard for sustainable urban design.

Embracing Dubai’s duality of history and modernity, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai will fuse ancient healing practices with cutting-edge wellness technologies and treatments. Spanning two floors, it offers a holistic path to restoration, guided by the pillars of nourishment, in-room wellness, beauty and intelligent movement.

Culinary connoisseurs can look forward to a collection of ten exquisite concepts and bars, spanning French, Chinese, Greek, Italian cuisine, and more, along with vibrant nightlife – all culminating in an exceptional destination.

The property will also unveil Dubai’s first-ever Mandarin Oriental branded residences, available for lease. Combining the comforts of a private home with the hotel’s legendary service and world-class facilities.

Bookings are now open, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/en/dubai/downtown for room reservations.