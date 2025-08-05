Dusit International expands Saudi portfolio with new dusitD2 resort in Al Ahsa

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Al Ghadeer Group to operate dusitD2 Al Ahsa – a new upper-upscale resort in the heart of Al Ahsa Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula.

The signing ceremony, held under the esteemed patronage of HRH Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr Al Saud, Governor of Al Ahsa, was attended by notable dignitaries including Mr Naif Al Madi, Chief Business Officer of the Tourism Development Fund; Sheikh Bassem Al Ghadeer, Chairman of Al Ghadeer Group of Companies; and Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International.

Located just 30 minutes by car from Al Ahsa International Airport and 90 minutes from Dammam, dusitD2 Al Ahsa is set amidst palm-fringed landscapes and dramatic mountain vistas. The resort will offer 120 spacious suites, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom configurations, each with a private terrace and plunge pool, providing an elevated sense of privacy and relaxation.

Designed by Cairo-based El Ghoneimi Architects, the resort’s masterplan draws inspiration from the desert’s timeless beauty, the nearby mountains, and the life-giving symbolism of the palm tree – more than 2.5 million of which thrive in Al Ahsa Oasis. Organic architectural forms, natural textures, and bespoke interiors that blend cultural authenticity with refined comfort will create a tranquil retreat rooted in local identity.

Guests will enjoy a comprehensive range of premium facilities, including a wellness centre with private treatment rooms, meditation areas, and dedicated spaces for yoga and holistic healing; an elegant 1,500 sq m ballroom and expansive outdoor event lawn for weddings and large social or corporate gatherings; well-equipped meeting rooms for business travellers; a vibrant all-day dining restaurant; a lobby café offering light gourmet fare; a large outdoor swimming pool with an adjoining kids’ pool; and a dedicated kids club providing engaging activities in a safe and stimulating environment.

Surrounded by cultural and ecological treasures such as Al Qarah Mountain, Juatha Park, and the historic Qaisariah Souq, the resort is ideally positioned to serve as a gateway for domestic and international travellers seeking meaningful experiences and immersive stays amid the largest oasis in the world.

“This important signing reflects our strategic commitment to bringing Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to key destinations worldwide and our dedication to delivering sustainable value for the communities we serve,” said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “We are delighted to partner with Al Ghadeer Group to create a destination that celebrates Al Ahsa’s rich heritage and natural beauty while offering exceptional comfort, modern luxury, responsible design, and memorable experiences for guests of all ages.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to open in 2027, dusitD2 Al Ahsa underscores Dusit International’s continued expansion in the Middle East, where the company currently operates nine properties and continues to explore opportunities to deliver holistic hospitality experiences across the region. It is the second Dusit-branded property confirmed for Saudi Arabia, following the upcoming opening of Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah, Riyadh, scheduled for Q4 this year.