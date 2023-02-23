Zleep Hotel to Open its First Hotel in Berlin in 2024

Scandinavian design, sophisticated functionality, top quality and thoughtful sustainability paired with efficient digital offerings. With the Zleep Hotel Berlin Airport, the Scandinavian hotel brand opens its first hotel in the German capital.

Together with the project partner, Project Immobilien Group, Deutsche Hospitality will open the 198-room hotel in the first quarter of 2024. Final conceptual corrections of the already finished hotel at Alexander-Meissner-Str. 4, 12526 Berlin have already begun.

Peter Haaber, Founder and Managing Director Zleep A/S: “Started in Copenhagen, we are very excited to soon be present in Berlin in addition to Madrid, Zurich, Hamburg and Prague. Zleep meets the zeitgeist of travelers who love Danish design, sustainable products and moderate prices. We are also pleased to strengthen our relationship with Project Immobilien Group with this project.”

Martin Neumann, Managing Director of Project Immobilien Wohnen und Gewerbe GmbH: “It is a great pleasure for us to be able to realize the first Zleep Hotel in Berlin for Deutsche Hospitality. The fact that the decision was made in favor of the site in the Business Park Berlin reinforces our strategy of consistently focusing on future locations such as this.”

The hotel offers Scandinavian, minimalist design along the brand promise “A great night’s Zleep” without sacrificing comfort. The rooms are equipped with extra-long, comfortable beds, smart TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, rain shower in the private bathroom, all set in scene thanks to the homely lighting concept. The materials used were chosen with sustainability in mind. Furthermore, the hotel has a restaurant, a lounge and 55 parking spaces. Travelers can also take advantage of the digital check-in/out and other digital services.

Currently, the Zleep Hotels portfolio includes 15 hotels in Denmark, Sweden and Spain. In addition to the recent opening of the largest Zleep Hotel to date in Madrid, further properties are currently planned throughout Europe.

The Zleep Hotel Berlin Airport is being built in excellent company: with the existing Steigenberger Hotel and the two IntercityHotels in the immediate vicinity, Deutsche Hospitality is strengthening its presence at BER Airport.

