Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa debuts following renovations

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa has reopened following a full-scale, €30 million renovation of the property.

Located in beautiful Balluta Bay in the cosmopolitan town of St Julian’s, the 301-room hotel reflects the brand’s signature design aesthetic of clean, contemporary spaces.

Close to the capital Valletta, known for its history and vibrant culture, the hotel offers the perfect base for guests to enjoy all that the island has to offer.

“At Marriott Hotels, we strive to create spaces where our guests can feel their most inspired,” said John Licence, vice president, Premium and select brands, Europe, at Marriott International.

“The Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa more than lives up to that promise, combining our contemporary design aesthetic with intuitive service and fantastic facilities to give guests the ultimate space to relax and recharge.”

Reflecting Marriott Hotels’ ethos of creating inspirational spaces, the hotel design led by RPW Design blends modern interiors with local touches inspired by Maltese crafts and the heritage of Balluta Bay.

In the guestrooms, local hand-blown, colourful glass light fixtures contrast with crisp lines and neutral colours, creating a fresh and modern aesthetic.

The 150 square-metre presidential suite, located on the top floor of the hotel, boasts stunning views of Balluta Bay.

With five restaurants and three bars, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining.

The Balinese style Spa spans 1,330 square metres and includes an indoor heated pool, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, fitness centre and studios, and treatment rooms offering a range of Ayurvedic treatments, massages and facials.