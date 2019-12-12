City Developments wins approval for Pavilion Road hotel in London

The planning committee of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea has granted planning consent for the regeneration of the historic Pavilion Road car park site in the heart of Knightsbridge.

Dartmouth Capital Advisors, on behalf of Singapore-listed City Developments Limited, will begin work to develop a luxury hotel on the site.

It will be designed by Tim Hamilton of UK-based Hamilton Architects.

The design of the hotel provides 120 rooms over eight floors above ground, and three basement floors.

The striking design lifts the status of this island site and greatly improves the public spaces.

The hotel allows for 23,000 square feet of retail, a spa and accommodation above ground and across three basement levels.

It has a bar on the top floor.

The completed value of the scheme is in excess of £300 million.

The proposed scheme in Knightsbridge, is just a minutes’ walk from Harrods Department Store.

However, what is unique about this site is a disused underground pedestrian and goods tunnel linking the development with Harrods, which the hotel hopes to exploit.

Say Kwek Leng Beng the executive chairman of CDL, said, “This site offers CDL one of the best opportunities to develop an outstanding hotel in one of the prime locations in central London.

“We are tremendously excited by this and the value it will bring to our London portfolio and our valued clients.

“London is the most popular tourist destination in the world, attracting around 30 million visitors every year from all over the world.”

The current freehold site is owned by CDL, through its wholly owned subsidiary Beaumont Properties, and it is represented in the UK by Dartmouth Capital Advisors.