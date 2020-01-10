Radisson Hotel New York Times Square opens to first guests

Radisson Hotel New York Times Square has opened at 525 8th Avenue.

The newly constructed hotel in the centre of New York City’s most thriving tourist district exemplifies Radisson’s growth in key gateway cities.

The hotel’s fantastic location within two blocks of Madison Square Garden and Penn Station makes it an ideal spot for both tourists and business travellers.

The hotel features a unique landscaped entrance that offers a park-like setting creating the perfect start to each guest’s stay.

Throughout the hotel, guests can enjoy a sleek and elegant design combined with modern comfort and functionality.

“The opening of this new hotel in the heart of New York City is a true testament to Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to growth in key international gateway markets,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group.

“With New York City being one of the top leisure and business destinations in the world, we’re excited to greet travellers from across the globe with this newest addition to the Radisson family.”

Located in Midtown West, the hotel offers 320 guest rooms, with 70 rooms that offer stunning views of the Empire State Building.

Each room features free Wi-Fi, room service and a mini fridge, creating a perfect sanctuary to unwind after a high-energy day of shopping or seeing the latest hit show on Broadway.

Throughout their visit, guests have access to an onsite fitness centre and business centre, luggage storage and complimentary tea and coffee. For those traveling on business, a 12-person New York style boardroom is available with a coordinator to assist with all the important details, including catering.

The hotel also has a seasonal rooftop cocktail bar featuring sweeping views of the Empire State Building, the Hudson Yards development including The Edge observation deck and the Hudson River.