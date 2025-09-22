Malaysia Aviation Group Celebrates All-Women Powered Flight, Strengthening Commitment to DEI

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) marked another significant achievement in its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) journey with the successful operation of flight MH2610 from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu on 17 September 2025, powered entirely by women across every touchpoint of the travel experience.

This special service brought together female workforce from across MAG’s operations: from check-in and ground handling teams at KLIA, to engineering and security personnel, the cabin crew, and the operating pilots on the flight deck. The flight reflects MAG’s ongoing commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and supportive workplace; demonstrating how the Group is living its values as an employer of choice.

Boo Hui Yee, Chairperson of Women@MAG - a movement promoting gender diversity and empowerment across the organisation - who is also the Group Chief Financial Officer of MAG, said, “MAG continues to make meaningful strides toward the IATA 25by2025 goal, with women now making up 36 per cent of our workforce representation across the Group. We hope this momentum will inspire more women to pursue technical and flight operations roles, where their contributions are vital to the future of aviation.

Today’s all-women powered flight demonstrates that DEI is not just a commitment on paper, but a lived reality in our operations. Our aspiration is for such flights to become a norm, a natural reflection of the talent and leadership women bring to aviation.”

Commanding the Boeing 737-800 aircraft were Captain Noorsazrina Binti Zulkifli who has logged over 8,200 flight hours across domestic and international routes, and Second Officer Siti Noor Syamira Binti Baharuddin, a rising talent recently qualified on the aircraft type. They were supported by In-flight Supervisor Kulisia Anak Jipem who led a cabin crew of five women delivering Malaysia Airlines’ signature Malaysian Hospitality.

This achievement also reflects the wider impact of Women@MAG, an initiative launched in March 2022 to champion DEI across the organisation. With a mission to engage, support and empower female employees, Women@MAG focuses on creating a workplace that attracts and retains talent, builds trust, encourages innovation, and fosters a culture of mutual respect.

Today, MAG’s female workforce account for 36 per cent of the organisation; exceeding the goal of achieving 25 per cent female representation in the aviation industry, a sector traditionally dominated by men. This achievement underscores the Group’s commitment to building an inclusive and supportive workplace where everyone can thrive. Through its Sustainable Tomorrow strategy, MAG recognises that sustainability extends beyond reducing carbon emissions to fostering an inclusive and equitable workforce. In line with this commitment, MAG not only celebrates the achievements of women already thriving in aviation but also seeks to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue careers in aviation and STEM as exciting, attainable, and rewarding.

MAG invites aspiring talents from all backgrounds to consider aviation as a career, with opportunities available across technical, operational, and leadership roles. For more information, visit www.malaysiaaviationgroup.com.