Hôtel Royal and Hôtel Ermitage, Evian Resort Earn the Clef Verte Eco-Label

Hôtel Royal and Hôtel Ermitage, Evian Resort’s historic hotels, are pleased to announce that they have obtained the Clef Verte (Green Key) eco label, the first international certification for sustainable tourism relating to lodging and restaurants. This prestigious standard recognises the concrete actions taken by the hotels in terms of environmental management, energy efficiency, waste reduction, responsible consumption and improving awareness of eco-friendly practices.

The initiatives in favour of the environment are set out in a charter built on five pillars: Biodiversity, Resources, Energy, Sustainable Sourcing and Social Responsibility. Concrete actions are provided for each of these areas.

1. Creation of a protected ecosystem within the park

The 47-acre grounds are a haven for biodiversity. An official LPO (League for the Protection of Birds) sanctuary since 2011, it is home to nesting boxes, insect hotels, flowering meadows and inventories of wildlife are carried out regularly. No pesticides are used, and hunting is prohibited. A green space that ensures a vibrant, protected and educational environment, in harmony with the local area.

2. Smart water and waste management

Evian Resort has implemented an efficient water management system: rainwater collection, weather-based irrigation system, and mulching and water saving devices in guest rooms.

In addition to this, waste is sorted, upcycled and food waste is composted or collected through solidarity partnerships, such as UNISOAP which recycles soap.

3. Responsible energy use and green mobility

The hotels obtain a large part of their heating from a wood-fired district heating system, which is local and renewable energy. They have also carried out major energy efficiency works that include upgrading insulation, the installation of LED lighting, motion sensors and climate control systems. With regards to mobility, Evian Resort offers a fleet of electric vehicles and bikes, and provides guests with access to charging stations.

4. Locally sourced produce

Chef Patrice Vander, who is at the helm of the Hôtel Royal’s kitchens, favours local, seasonal produce from sustainable farming. The 3,000m2 kitchen garden supplies the kitchens, and organic honey is produced on site. The fine dining restaurant Les Fresques has received Ecotable certification for sustainable gastronomy with strong local roots.

5. Impactful social initiatives for staff and the local community

Evian Resort places people at the heart its approach. Employees benefit from regular training, a healthy work environment and a well-being workplace and inclusion policy. Through its strong local roots, it supports short supply chains, regional partnerships and expertise, which contributes to the area’s social and economic development.

Through these initiatives, Hôtel Royal and Hôtel Ermitage reassert their belief that luxury and sustainable development go hand in hand in shaping the travel industry of tomorrow. Being awarded Clef Verte certification recognises an approach deeply embedded in Evian Resort’s DNA, which combines hospitality of the highest order, environmental responsibility and community engagement.

For further details on these eco-friendly initiatives:

https://hotel-royal.evianresort.com/en/the-royal-spirit/our-commitments