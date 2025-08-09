Makoto Ocean by Sushi Master Makoto Okuwa Coming to Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess Fall 2025

Princess Cruises reveals the expansion of its acclaimed Makoto Ocean specialty sushi restaurant to Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess for sailing starting this Fall.

Guests sailing Antarctica, Southeast Asia, and Japan will soon be able to enjoy the bold, authentic flavors of Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi aboard two beloved diamond-class ships. First introduced aboard Sun Princess in 2024 and set to debut on Star Princess in October 2025, Makoto Ocean has quickly become a guest favorite.

Bringing more than 25 years of culinary expertise, Chef Makoto Okuwa introduces a fresh take on Edomae-style sushi for Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess. Rooted in tradition, yet crafted with modern flair, his new concept features playful, artfully presented dishes that honor the essence of Japanese cuisine. Originally developed in 1820s Tokyo, Edomae-style sushi blends vinegared rice with fresh, locally sourced fish. Chef Okuwa’s unique interpretation offers a refined, yet approachable dining experience designed to delight a wide range of palates scheduled to sail through Japan with Princess.

“The expansion of Makoto Ocean is exceptionally meaningful as we bring a guest favorite to those sailing to other regions around the world,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage, Princess Cruises. “Makoto Ocean reflects the elegance and authenticity of Japanese cuisine our guests will enjoy across Japan.”

With popular restaurants in Miami Beach, Washington, D.C., Vail, Sao Paulo, Madrid and Panama City, Chef Okuwa has showcased his skills on Food Network’s popular Iron Chef America, and been recognized by the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

“It’s a true honor to bring Makoto Ocean to Diamond and Sapphire Princess as they sail through the waters of my homeland and beyond,” said Chef Makoto Okuwa. “Sharing the spirit, tradition, and flavors of Japan with Princess guests is a deeply personal and meaningful opportunity for me.”

Makoto Ocean aboard Diamond Princess (formerly Kai Sushi) and Sapphire Princess are scheduled to open later this Fall. The specialty dining restaurant features a menu of premium sushi and Chef Makoto specialties like truffle salmon, snow crab temaki, and toro tartare. Handcrafted cocktails, like the Genmai Negroni (a play on a Negroni with Japanese ingredients) and Kodai No Hana (featuring yuzu juice and Doburoku, an ancient style of sake) will also be featured.

Located on Deck 7 aboard both ships, the smart-casual venue accommodates 80 guests and carries a charge of $60 per person and is included as a specialty dining restaurant for those with the Princess Premier Package.

Additional information can be secured through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.