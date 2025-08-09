Hang on to that Summer Feeling at Inns of Monterey

Late summer is the perfect time to visit Monterey. The peninsula’s weather is at its best—sunny skies, soft breezes, and landscape in full bloom, while back to school means fewer visitors. Whether you’re craving a spur-of-the-moment getaway or love a good deal, our Hang On to Summer offer at Inns of Monterey has you covered. Guests who stay three nights receive 15% off, and guests who stay four nights receive 25% off any room type. Book your break now!

Hang On to Summer is available at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Monterey Bay Inn, Spindrift Inn, Victorian Inn, and Wave Street Inn.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa: Located in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey, guests can slow down, enjoy the summer, and the modern comforts and signature amenities, including paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, free use of bicycles, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at the DESUAR Spa, a deluxe, private day spa located adjacent to the hotel. At Estéban Restaurant, enjoy brunch, lunch, tapas hour, and dinner at the award-winning restaurant loved by locals and visitors alike. The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446 and ask for the Stay3 or Stay4 package.

Monterey Bay Inn: Finish summer strong! This waterfront hotel is the perfect home base for your Monterey adventures. Whether you’re gliding on a kayak or paddleboarding through the sparkling waters of Monterey Bay or riding along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreational Trail for fantastic ocean views, you’ll find the hotel’s location adjacent to the popular San Carlos Beach and within walking distance to the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, incredibly convenient. The guestrooms feature balconies with outdoor furniture, offering a sweeping view of Monterey Bay, easy access to the beach, and a complimentary continental breakfast delivered directly to the guestroom. One day is not enough. With our Stay3 , Stay4 promotion, you have more time to enjoy all that Monterey has to offer. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.montereybayinn.com or call (800) 424-6242.

Spindrift Inn: Romance is alive and well at Monterey’s most charming waterfront hotel. Spindrift Inn, located in the heart of Cannery Row, offers guests easy access to all that Monterey has to offer, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The newly renovated rooms feature sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird’s-eye view of the fabled Cannery Row. The peaceful guestrooms feature cozy fireplaces, and a complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning. One night is just not enough! Take advantage of this first-time offer and ask for our Stay3 or Stay4 . It’s the perfect time to get away to the coast. It is located at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. For reservations, visit www.spindriftinn.com or call (800) 841-1879.

Victorian Inn : If you’re ready for a classic end-of-summer seaside vacation, the Victorian Inn is one of the most picturesque coastal retreats on California’s Central Coast. The Victorian Inn is steps from Cannery Row and features garden courtyards, quiet oversized guest rooms, and cozy marble fireplaces in each room. A complimentary hot breakfast buffet is served each morning, and an afternoon wine and cheese reception is held each evening in the reception area. The Victorian Inn is ideal for travelers and families who appreciate a relaxed atmosphere and a convenient location, just a short walk from Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Stay3 and receive 15% off any room type, including a flexible cancel plan. Stay4 and save 25% off any room type. The Victorian Inn is pet-friendly and located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.victorianinn.com or call (800) 232-4141.

Wave Street Inn: Make up for all the fun you’ve missed this summer at Wave Street Inn, located just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove’s Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel’s beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean blue and starfish orange accents, creating a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Just in time before the end of summer, ask for our Stay3 and receive a 15% discount, or Stay4 and receive 25% off. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.wavestreetinn.com or call (800) 764-2595.

The Inns of Monterey are five boutique hotels featuring unique personalities, decor, and attentive service. Amenities include in-room fireplaces, ocean views, complimentary breakfast, an afternoon wine reception, a pool, a spa, and restaurants.