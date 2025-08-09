Luxury Hotel Innovates Wellness Tourism with Global-First Sleep Enhancement Offering

Today, InterContinental Singapore announces a global-first within the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio: a partnership with NuCalm, a cutting-edge, neuroscience-based wellness technology designed to support deep rest, stress recovery, and peak mental performance. This revolutionary offering marks a bold step in redefining restorative travel in the luxury space.

As the first IHG property worldwide to integrate NuCalm’s full Sleep Performance Suite including the acclaimed DeepSleep program, InterContinental Singapore transforms every guestroom into a personalized haven for physical and mental rejuvenation. NuCalm uses neuroacoustic software and patented frequency stimulation to gently guide the brain into desired states of relaxation, focus, or deep sleep, empowering guests to recover from jet lag, prepare for important meetings, or prioritize self-care while travelling.

A Revolution in Rest: Deep Sleep at Your Fingertips

NuCalm’s DeepSleep program is a cutting-edge, patented neuroacoustic software designed to guide the brain into its most restorative states of sleep. By gently synchronizing brain waves, DeepSleep allows users to fall asleep with ease, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling truly refreshed and renewed. With sleep deprivation on the rise due to stress and travel fatigue, DeepSleep offers an accessible and highly effective solution for both business and leisure travelers.

At InterContinental Singapore, DeepSleep will be available via in-room sound bars, transforming the guestroom into a sanctuary of sleep. Guests may select the DeepSleep journey on the NuCalm mobile app or in-room interface, letting the program work effortlessly in the background throughout the night.

Andreas Kraemer, General Manager at InterContinental Singapore shares “Wellness continues to be a key priority for our guests, so we are proud to bring NuCalm’s transformative technology to InterContinental Singapore. By offering innovative, science-backed tools like the DeepSleep program, we can offer more ways for our guests to feel their best; whether that’s better sleep, more focus, or improved recovery. This isn’t just about elevating luxury; it’s promoting holistic wellbeing at every stage of the guest journey.”

Elevated Wellness Through NuCalm’s Full Suite of Offerings

In addition to DeepSleep, guests will have access to the full NuCalm suite of products, each designed to support different aspects of performance and wellbeing:

Rescue – For the deepest recovery and restoration, ideal for rebalancing the nervous system after stress or exertion.

Ignite – Powers up the mind into a peak mental state and elite performance, perfect before workouts or high-energy tasks.

Focus – Boosts clarity, concentration, and comprehension, a go-to track for studying, planning, or detailed work.

FlowState – Promotes creativity, calm, and relaxation, excellent for writing, brainstorming, or decompressing.

PowerNap – Delivers the ultimate quick recharge, ideal during mid-day energy slumps.

DeepSleep – The most immersive rest experience for restorative sleep and recovery.

These tracks will be available via the in-room sound bar or through the NuCalm mobile app, with guests able to pair the app with their own headphones for an immersive and personalized experience.

Jim Poole, CEO of NuCalm shares “We’re thrilled to partner with InterContinental Singapore to bring NuCalm’s neuroscience-based wellness technology to the hospitality space in a truly integrated way. By embedding NuCalm into the guest experience, we’re expanding the reach of our mission: to make deep rest, mental clarity, and stress recovery achievable for anyone, anywhere, even while on the move.”

Tailored Guest Access

Complimentary VIP EDGE Access for Suite Guests: Guests staying in One-Bedroom Suites and above will enjoy complimentary access to the full NuCalm VIP EDGE program, which includes all NuCalm’s products.

Easy Purchase for Guests: Guests in all other room types can easily access the DeepSleep program via a QR code provided by the Front Office for the Premium package or use the QR code displayed on the in-room TV for the General package.

The NuCalm Sleep Performance Experience is now available at InterContinental Singapore, setting a new global benchmark for wellness-focused hospitality within the IHG portfolio. Learn more about it here:

https://singapore.intercontinental.com/offers/nucalm-feel-better-sleep-better-perform-better