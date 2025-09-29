Madeira Expands UK Flight Connections With 4.9% More Weekly Services for the 2025/26 Winter Season

Madeira is set to become even more accessible for UK travellers this winter, with an 4.9% increase in weekly flights between October 2025 and March 2026 compared to the previous year. The updated schedule shows services rising from 245 in winter 2024/25 to 257 in 2025/26, with brand-new routes from Bournemouth and London Luton further strengthening the island’s robust air connectivity.

New routes this winter include:

Bournemouth: Jet2 will continue its weekly service to Madeira following the successful summer launch. Departing on Mondays, the flight connects southern travellers to Funchal in just 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Luton: easyJet will operate twice weekly (Wednesdays and Fridays) throughout the season, while Jet2 adds a weekly Monday departure. Flight time from Luton to Funchal is around four hours.

While London remains a major hub - with services from Gatwick, Luton and Stansted accounting for more than half of weekly services - regional connectivity continues to expand. Travellers across the UK benefit from multiple weekly flights departing from Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, alongside the new service from Bournemouth. This broad network ensures Madeira is within easy reach nationwide, not just from the capital.

At the season’s peak, up to 55 weekly flights will operate between the UK and Madeira, offering flexibility and convenience for winter travellers. The diverse programme is operated by leading carriers including easyJet, Jet2, British Airways, TUI Airways and Ryanair, giving holidaymakers plenty of choice across different routes and price points.

With improved connectivity from both London and regional airports, UK visitors will find it easier than ever to enjoy Madeira’s mild climate, outdoor activities and vibrant cultural calendar, from the autumn Chestnut Festival to the spectacular Carnival in February and the world-famous New Year fireworks.

For more information on things to see and do in Madeira, visit https://visitmadeira.com/en/

*Winter season is October 26th 2025 to March 28th 2026