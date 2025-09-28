Global Leaders’ Dialogue Unites Public and Private Sector at WTTC Global Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) convened its landmark Global Leaders’ Dialogue during its 25th WTTC Global Summit in Rome today, bringing together government ministers and global CEOs to tackle some of the sector’s most pressing challenges.

The Dialogue opened with remarks from WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara and the Italian Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who underscored the importance of stronger public-private partnerships to safeguard the future of Travel & Tourism.

A roundtable setting saw candid exchanges between public and private sector leaders sharing priorities, concerns, and solutions.

Europe’s Lessons for the World

The first session highlighted Europe’s enduring position as the world’s most visited region, with discussions focusing on how its blend of cultural heritage, infrastructure, and sustainability can inspire global best practice.

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Report, Europe’s Travel & Tourism sector is forecast to break new records in 2025 and contribute €2.6TN to the continent’s GDP in 2025, representing one in 10 euros. The sector is also projected to support 41.3MN jobs, one in 10 workers across Europe, setting another new record.

During the high-level discussions, leaders addressed:

Strategies to differentiate Europe amid growing competition from other regions

Balancing how destinations can innovate while preserving authenticity and driving sustainability

Lessons from navigating Europe’s multi-layered governance frameworks

Speakers pointed to pioneering sustainability initiatives, innovative destination management strategies, and new product development as critical to Europe’s continued success in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Towards Seamless Travel

The second session turned the spotlight to the global movement of people, focusing on how to remove barriers and deliver smoother journeys across borders.

Discussions explored:

The impact of visa policies, border management, and biometrics on travel flows

Tailored approaches to improve travel for different groups, from young travellers to those with accessibility needs

Best practice examples that have streamlined visitor flows and boosted tourism growth, particularly in emerging destinations

Speakers called for stronger collaboration between governments and industry on digital solutions such as e-visas, biometric identification, and integrated payment and connectivity systems to transform the travel experience from planning through to arrival.

Driving Collective Action

Throughout both sessions, delegates emphasised the need for mutual support and shared responsibility between governments and businesses to ensure Travel & Tourism remains a driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and global connectivity.

WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Today’s Dialogue underlined the incredible value of bringing governments and industry together at the same table.

“From Europe’s lessons on sustainability and competitiveness, to global solutions for seamless travel, it’s clear that through partnership, we unlock the sector’s full potential.”

The Global Leaders’ Dialogue remains a cornerstone of the WTTC Global Summit, providing an unrivalled forum for shaping the future of Travel & Tourism through open and action-oriented discussion.

