Hilton Bolsters European Curio Collection Lifestyle Portfolio with Three New Signings in Italy

Hilton has announced three signings in Italy, all under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand. Further building on Hilton’s strong Italian portfolio of more than 100 either trading or in the pipeline, including 11 Curio Collection hotels, the new properties include hotels in Genova, Sorrento and Milan.

Alan Mantin, vice president, development, Southern Europe, Hilton, said, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Italy with three new Curio Collection properties, including Hilton’s first hotel in Genova and further growth in Milan and Sorrento. Each hotel embodies the Curio Collection ethos, featuring individually remarkable hotels hand-picked in the world’s most sought-after destinations - offering distinct, high-end architecture and curated experiences that showcase each property’s unique character. We are confident that these new additions will attract travellers eager to explore the rich diversity and charm that Italy has to offer.”

Grand Hotel Savoia Genova, Curio Collection by Hilton

The 117-room Grand Hotel Savoia Genova, Curio Collection by Hilton, located on the Gulf of Genova in the Ligurian sea, marks Hilton’s first property in Genova - the capital of the Liguria region and Italy’s sixth largest city – and will be the first of the three new Curio Collection properties to open its doors, scheduled for December 2025.

Steeped in history, Grand Hotel Savoia has embodied the splendour of the Belle Époque since 1897, originally established to host royal families embarking on transatlantic voyages. Over the decades, it has welcomed a distinguished array of guests from the worlds of Italian and international politics and culture.

Each room is thoughtfully appointed with exquisite Italian craftsmanship and materials that echo the spirit of the open sea - designed to reflect Genoa’s maritime heritage and invite guests on an unforgettable journey.

Guests will have access to the hotel’s restaurant, lobby bar, and rooftop lounge, featuring bold local flavours and seasonal ingredients. Additional on-site amenities include a sizeable meeting space suited to business travellers, a ballroom located on the rooftop, and wellness spaces including a spa and gym.

The location is situated centrally in Genova, right across from the Piazza Principe train station. This main station connects travellers to Milan in just 90 minutes and provides access to various towns along the scenic Ligurian coastline.

Majestic Palace Sorrento, Curio Collection by Hilton

Set to be home to Michelin-starred Don Geppi and Dry Martini rooftop bar, Majestic Palace Sorrento, Curio Collection by Hilton, is due to open in spring 2027, following the renovation of the hotel. Each of the 75 rooms will feature a private balcony and breathtaking views of the hotel’s private swimming pool or extensive private garden, which boasts centuries-old orange, lemon and olive trees.

Situated in a high-end residential area of Sant’Agnello, a small town adjacent to Sorrento, guests will feel immersed in the serene atmosphere of the locale. Both the town’s stunning architecture and close vicinity to other key cities such as Naples, Pompeii, Vesuvius, Amalfi Coast, Positano, and Capri makes it one of the most sought-after leisure destinations in Italy.

Leisure amenities include a swimming pool, gym, and indoor wellness area with a sauna, hammam and treatment rooms for guests seeking ultimate relaxation.

The hotel is located just 2km away from the main square of Sorrento, reachable in less than 30 minutes on foot, or two minutes by train from Sant’Agnello station. Regular ferry services also operate between Naples and Sorrento with a journey time under one hour, as well as between Sorrento and Capri, taking between 20-30 minutes.

The coast also lies just 400 meters away from the hotel, where travellers will find a landscape of natural beauty and volcanic sand.

Cadorna Hotel Milan, Curio Collection by Hilton

Cadorna Hotel Milan, Curio Collection by Hilton is set to begin welcoming guests in January 2028, offering more than 120 rooms for guests. Dating back to the early 20th century, the property is an iconic detached masonry building located in the heart of Milan on the vibrant Piazzale Luigi Cadorna, enhancing the landscape’s scenic architecture. The hotel will feature a gym as well as a bar and restaurant, showcasing elevated flavours and ingredients inspired by the culinary heritage of Italy.

Recording over 16 million overnight stays in 2023, the city ranks among the world’s top tourist destinations. It is loved for its 26 centuries of culture and history, being home to four UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Santa Maria delle Grazie, which houses Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

The property is also situated within walking distance of Milan’s major tourist attractions, with the Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and Palazzo Reale di Milano, all under 1km away.

The city centre is a hotspot for leisure tourism, while also accommodating corporate demand through Milan’s status as Italy’s financial hub, hosting major fashion events such as Milan Fashion Week, as well as global business conferences.

Guests will have the added convenience of being just one minute’s walk from Milano Cadorna Railway Station and two underground lines (M1 and M2), ensuring good accessibility for anyone wanting to explore the city.

In addition to the brand’s expansion across Italy, Curio Collection is currently growing its presence across other key European markets. This follows the recently opened Palacio de Godoy Caceres, located in a 16th century palace, with further openings for 2025 to include Hilton’s first cave hotel which will open in Cappadocia. 2026 will see further expansion of the Curio Collection brand, with planned openings of Kasteel Gemert Eindhoven, located in a 14th century castle, and Palacio Bellas Artes San Sebastian, a renovated former fine arts theatre.