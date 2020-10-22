Luxury Collection selects Tan as global ambassador

The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts has signed Chinese ballet star Tan Yuanyuan as a global ambassador.

Picked for her sense of adventure, Tan has spent years traveling the world as a multi-award-winning principal dancer with the prestigious San Francisco Ballet Company.

She will be sharing her own insights and stories, inspiring Chinese travellers to discover and explore hidden gems with the part of Marriott International-owned brand in the most extraordinary international destinations.

From her first stage appearance in a competition in Helsinki, Finland, to her trips to Nagoya, Paris, Stuttgart, and San Francisco where she now calls home, Tan has left her distinctive “ballet footprints” across key destinations around the globe.

“With her critically-acclaimed work spanning more than two decades, and widely regarded as the greatest Chinese ballerina of all time, Tan is a true icon of her times.

“She represents a new generation of sophisticated Chinese travellers who seek authentic experiences that provide meaningful insights when they visit a destination,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, the Luxury Collection.

Tan travelled to Hangzhou to unlock her passions captured in a travelogue of her experiences for the brand, allowing guests to be inspired by her sublime grace and artistry with the timeless beauty and enchantment of the destination.

“China will always be my home, but I live and work in San Francisco, and I have performed in many cities across the world.

“Over many years of travel, I have learned to treasure certain things: a familiar and comfortable place to relax and unwind after a performance, a trusted insider’s knowledge of a destination, a rare and personal welcome that only those who know true hospitality can provide,” said Tan.

“For me, the Luxury Collection is where I have always found those things.

“I feel honoured to be a Global Explorer, and I look forward to sharing my stories and inspirations with other world travellers.”