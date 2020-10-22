Air Canada offers all-business-class Jetz fleet to charter

Air Canada is making its fleet of all-business-class Jetz charter aircraft available to customers for commercial flights as it redeploys the fleet on popular winter routes.

Each of the four Airbus A319 aircraft is configured with only 58 seats - less than half the normal number of seats on this aircraft type - providing an elevated level of comfort and service.

“Air Canada is very pleased to offer its customers a unique opportunity to travel like a pro athlete or a VIP and experience our premium Jetz service.

“Customers booking on a Jetz flight will enjoy such amenities as its all-business class seating configuration, upgraded meal service, and shorter boarding and deplaning times,” said Mark Galardo, vice president of network planning and alliances at Air Canada.

Jetz aircraft typically transport customers such as professional sports teams, popular musical groups on tour, and corporate clients on a charter basis.

With the current pandemic restrictions on sports events and other large gatherings, the aircraft are now available for commercial use.

Customers are able to book Jetz flights now for travel during the Christmas period between December 12th and January 6th.