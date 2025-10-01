Lufthansa special livery to mark centennial anniversary

Lufthansa Airlines is presenting an iconic special livery to mark its 100th anniversary in 2026. Starting in December, a new Boeing 787-9 will proudly carry the symbol of Lufthansa’s unique identity around the world: the crane.

The special livery features a blue fuselage with a white crane hovering above it, its wings merging into the wings of the aircraft. The wings of the aircraft thus virtually become the wings of the crane. An unprecedented design that combines movement and elegance, tradition and the future. Designed as a trademark by graphic designer and architect Otto Firle in 1918, the crane has become Lufthansa’s unmistakable distinguishing feature worldwide over the decades.

In addition to the crane, the numerals “100” are integrated on the left side of the fuselage and the lettering “1926 / 2026” on the right side. A “100” logo is also painted on the underside of the aircraft.

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, says:

“Our Lufthansa crane stands for safety, pioneering spirit, premium quality, but also for freedom and reliability. This has been the case for the past 100 years and will continue to be so in the future. We are proud of our tradition and our values, and we look forward to continuing our great history. The special livery of the Boeing 787 honors our identity and also stands for a proud team of Lufthansa employees who give everything every day for the safety and well-being of our guests.”

The Boeing 787-9 with the registration D-ABPU received its special livery in Charleston, USA. Lufthansa is expected to take delivery of the aircraft with Allegris interior in Frankfurt in November. It is scheduled to enter regular service in December and will act as a flying ambassador, promoting Lufthansa’s anniversary around the world.