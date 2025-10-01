Renowned Violinist Joshua Bell Spotlighted as Latest ‘Langham Luminary’

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has named American violinist Joshua Bell as a “Langham Luminary” for its flagship brand’s “Your Story. Our Legacy.” campaign. Launched in January of this year, the global initiative celebrates the lives of the cultural icons who have frequented The Langham Hotels and Resorts’ (The Langham’s) properties over the years and, in doing so, shaped the brand’s distinctive persona. They include notable figures such as famed food creator Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Olympic gold-medal fencer Cheung Ka-long. The series also reflects the timeless influence of guests from earlier eras, including Charles Dickens, Winston Churchill, George Orwell, Oscar Wilde, and Mark Twain.

Joshua Bell practices at The Langham, London.

“Each Langham Luminary reflects a different facet of our namesake’s legacy, which draws on the influence of high achievers across various pursuits and disciplines,” LHG Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said. “Having Joshua Bell as part of this campaign is an exceptional honour. His story is one of enormous inspiration, embodying the creativity and influence for which The Langham has been known for 160 years.”

Like all Langham Luminaries, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared perspectives on some of his life’s passions through a series of short videos, which are being rolled out on the brand’s social media channels. Filmed at The Langham, London, which Bell has embraced as his “home away from home”, the clips capture the artist in personal and candid moments: playing the piano in his suite, practicing on his 300-year-old violin, and enjoying afternoon tea with The Langham’s acclaimed chef and longtime culinary advisor, Michel Roux.

“Building a relationship with a hotel is important to me,” said Bell. “As someone who lives out of a suitcase, having a place that offers a sense of regularity means a great deal, and I try to stay loyal to the hotels I love. What makes The Langham especially meaningful is its remarkably rich history. As a musician, I’m drawn to spaces that carry that kind of heritage, and knowing that artists like Antonín Dvořák – one of the greatest composers of the 19th century – once stayed here makes my own connection to the hotel feel like being part of a story that so many greats have helped define.”

Since his debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra at age 14, Bell’s career has inspired multiple generations with the power of classical music. He has performed with virtually every major orchestra; recorded over 40 albums, from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack for The Red Violin (1998) to the Grammy-nominated Bruch album with his orchestra, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields; and collaborated with some of the greatest musical names of today. Whether performing on a grand stage or in more intimate settings, Bell’s blend of tradition and innovation resonates with The Langham’s own approach to hospitality – creating experiences that feel authentic, relevant, and lasting.